An NFL Network report Monday night stated that the Seahawks are working on a long-term contract with safety Earl Thomas and expect him to be with the team in 2018.

Oh how the Earl Thomas trade rumors turn.

Four days after Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com wrote that he would be “quite surprised” if Thomas is not traded, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Monday night that the Seahawks are likely instead to try to sign Thomas to a long-term extension rather than dealing him.

Specifically, Rapoport is quoted saying Thomas “is firmly in their (Seahawks) plans for the 2018 season.”

The Seahawks, of course, have never wanted to trade Thomas, who is one of the team’s most iconic players, having made six Pro Bowls in eight years and serving as the key player in Pete Carroll’s defense at free safety.

The only reason the Seahawks have been thought considering trading Thomas is if they figured they could not get a long-term deal done with him and decided to cut their losses and get something for him now.

Recall that Thomas said in January he would consider holding out if he did not have a new contract prior to the 2018 season, with most figuring Thomas would want a deal of at least $13 million a year or so — making him or at least approaching being the highest-paid safety in the NFL. A four-year, $40 million deal Thomas signed in the spring of 2014 runs out following the 2018 season.

So what’s the reason for the conflicting reports other than possibly two reporters hearing two different things?

Possibly, the Seahawks found out at the NFL Combine that the market for Thomas isn’t what they expected it would be — Seattle is thought to have wanted a package of draft picks that would at least include a first-rounder or equal the value of a first-rounder.

Or maybe as well, the Seahawks have gotten a more positive vibe from Thomas’ representatives. Seattle general manager John Schneider said at the Combine that he had met with Thomas’ agent (Thomas is represented by AthletesFirst and David Mulugheta) and it’s possible more meetings were held with the Combine not concluding until Monday.

“Earl is under contract,” Schneider said Friday. “I’ve talked to his representatives in the meetings we’ve had down here. We are meeting with all our guys here, as well as other teams, you know. Trying to figure out where everybody is. We have a huge map, and we’re just trying to put it all together.”

The puzzle Schneider talked about also seems to be becoming a little clearer by the day — or at least publicly, anyway.

Rapoport also confirmed other reports that the Seahawks are looking to trade Bennett, which would free up $2.2 million in cap room for 2018 but also almost $19 million combined in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, which undoubtedly would make it easier to extend Thomas.

Rapoport said the Seahawks want a Bennett trade to happen “sooner rather than later.” But that’s basically a given since Bennett is reportedly due a $3 million roster bonus on March 18. Seattle probably would like a deal to happen in time for the beginning of the free agent signing period on March 14 so as to have a totally clear picture of its roster and cap room at that time.

Also by Tuesday it will be known for sure if Seattle is using the franchise tag. It’s not expected that Seattle will, however, which means Sheldon Richardson and Jimmy Graham are assured of becoming unrestricted free agents, with Graham also not expected interested in re-signing with the Seahawks.

Schneider said last week that the team has no untouchables, which also helped spur rumors of a potential Thomas trade.

Maybe the only thing we know for sure is that the rumor mill figures to continue to churn until the day Thomas signs a new deal or the team states publicly that he’s staying.