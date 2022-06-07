Throughout the offseason as speculation continued on his future with the Seahawks, receiver DK Metcalf said all the right things, stating as recently as a month ago that “we’re in a good place. I’m in a good place.”

But actions may be speaking more loudly than words.

With a new contract still not complete, Metcalf will skip Seattle’s mandatory minicamp this week, according to a report Tuesday morning from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Seattle is scheduled for its first of three on-field workouts Tuesday afternoon. Seattle will also hold practices Wednesday and Thursday.

Metcalf was not expected to be on the field as he continues to recover from offseason foot surgery; Rapoport reported Metcalf is in Los Angeles continuing his rehab work.

Interestingly, Metcalf had been in Seattle for at least some of the team’s voluntary offseason program. While he was not visible during any of the workouts open to the media, the team had published pictures of Metcalf at the facility and coach Pete Carroll had spoken enthusiastically about what he thought it meant that Metcalf had shown up for some of the program.

“I know he’s really excited about being back,” Carroll said in April.

“He’s still rehabbing from surgery, but he’s involved with everything we’re doing. He’s really tuned in. I’m really happy to see the way he’s returned to us — there’s a lot of stuff in the future coming up and all of that. He seems to be very focused on what’s going on right now and being in position to help other guys as we get started. So he’s shown a really good mentality about the return.”

Players are subject to fines of as much as $88,650 if they skip all of minicamp. However, players can be given excused absences by the team with fines waived, as the 49ers are doing with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

It’s unclear if Metcalf is being given an excused absence, but Rapoport’s tweet implied Metcalf is staying away due to his contract situation, stating Metcalf “is not present for mandatory minicamp, as contract talks have not yet resulted in a new deal.”

Appearing on the “Club Shay Shay Podcast” with former NFL player Shannon Sharpe during the NFL draft, Metcalf expressed confidence a new deal will get done soon.

“I will say we are going to get something done,” Metcalf said. “I think I’m going to be in Seattle for the next coming years, yes sir.”

The 24-year-old Metcalf is entering the final season of his four-year rookie deal, due to make $3.986 million this year with a cap hit of $4.3 million after qualifying for a Proven Performance Escalator.

Metcalf is likely angling for an extension similar to the one the Eagles recently gave A.J. Brown — four years at up to $100 million with $39.9 million guaranteed at signing and $57.2 million guaranteed overall.

Metcalf played with Brown at Ole Miss and the two share an agent, Tory Dandy of CAA Sports.

Dandy also represents 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel who has requested a trade, and like Metcalf and Brown, is also in line for an extension entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Carroll said following the NFL draft that the team hoped to get a deal done with Metcalf in the offseason.

“We’ve been (on) a great wavelength to move forward and hopefully it will all work out,” Carroll said.

That Metcalf wouldn’t be on the field anyway during minicamp may mean the team isn’t too worried about him staying away right now.

Seattle has often waited to get extensions done in the summer, closer to training camp or early in camp, such as safety Jamal Adams a year ago — he signed in mid-August — or Bobby Wagner in 2019, when he signed a few days into camp.

Asked by Sharpe if he would consider holding out of training camp if a deal was not done, Metcalf said, “I don’t see that happening.”

Metcalf, though, could follow the stance of both Adams and Wagner of showing up for camp but not taking part in on-field drills until a contract is signed.

For now, the wait for a new deal continues.