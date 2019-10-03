Wow. It’s hard to think of too many Seahawks games in recent years with as many twists and turns as that one.

But the final turn — of Greg Zuerlein’s 44-yard field-goal attempt — finally went Seattle’s way.

And if you might worry about a defense that gave up yards in uncomfortable chunks much of the night, that felt like a discussion for another day after one of the more exciting nights in recent CenturyLink history — and, man, have there been a lot of them.

It also put Seattle potentially in first place by the end of the weekend, pending what the 49ers do Monday against the Browns.

On to some grades.

Quarterback

Russell Wilson was simply amazing all night long.

The highest-paid player in the NFL again proved his worth with an almost flawless night and now has a 12-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Seattle needed every play he made to hold on.

Grade: A+

Running back

Barely 96 hours after a punishing game at Arizona, Chris Carson came out and again just dealt blow after blow, finishing with 118 yards on 27 carries and the winning TD on the heart-attack-inducing bobbling catch.

Carson at one point just stiff-armed Aqib Talib like he was barely there on his way to another long run and again showed why the Seahawks were never going to give up on him.

Grade: A

Wide receiver

Tyler Lockett had a stunning TD catch early and four receptions on four targets for 51 yards.

DK Metcalf, quiet last week in the desert, seemed to line up in a few different spots and got hugely open on a 40-yard TD early.

And David Moore got in the act with his first TD of the year.

If there was a quibble, Jaron Brown appeared to be caught off-guard that Wilson threw it to him on a third-down play early in the fourth quarter that fell incomplete — Wilson seemed to throw it where he thought Brown might be if he kept running.

Grade: A-

Tight end

Will Dissly’s march to the Pro Bowl continued with four catches for 81 yards.

Luke Willson seemed to play a lot more in the second game of his return and had a 10-yard catch.

Grade: A

Offensive line

Wilson improvised as much as he’s ever had to, evidence of the way the Rams defensive line was often having its way up front much. The line had some struggles in a few short-yardage situations, and Mike Iupati had a costly hold on third-and-seven that helped force Seattle to settle for a field goal in the fourth quarter.

But the line also had to play most of the game with Jamarco Jones seeing his first career action at right guard in place of injured D.J. Fluker. And 30 points is 30 points.

Grade: B-

Defensive line

Seattle needs to get more from its four-man pass rush. The Seahawks had to do a lot of blitzing on those final two Rams’ series.

But there were some highlights — Quinton Jefferson had two QB hits in the first 20 minutes, Jadeveon Clowney was credited with a forced fumble, and Branden Jackson made what might have been a touchdown-saving play when he fought off a block and sniffed out a screen pass to Robert Woods in the fourth quarter, which helped force the Rams to have to settle for a field goal and a 29-24 lead.

Grade: B

Linebackers

The Seahawks again played mostly with their base defense and that at times might have caught up to them a little bit. But there were also some big plays, such as Bobby Wagner’s teaming for a forced fumbled.

Grade: B

Secondary

It was good early. It got a little shaky later.

But credit Tedric Thompson for the huge interception on the second-to-last drive and the Rams at least had to settle for a lot of chunk plays but no easy touchdowns.

Grade: B-

Special teams

Jason Myers missed his second field goal of the season, a 48-yarder near the end of the first half that helped turn the tide of the game for a while.

But there were some highlights.

Michael Dickson had a really well-placed punt downed by Ugo Amadi at the 1 early in the third quarter that helped turn the tide back to Seattle and then another that pinned the Rams back at the 7 on the final drive with a really nice tackle by Travis Homer.

And Seattle ultimately got the better of the missed field-goal battle.

Grade: B