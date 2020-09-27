Maybe this is just how it’s going to be for the Seahawks in 2020 — an offense seemingly capable of anything and a defense seemingly capable of blowing anything.

You can’t say it’s not exciting, and maybe we need some of that in our lives right now.

OK, maybe not quite this much. Seattle finally sealed wins the last two weeks with zero and six seconds remaining.

On to some grades as Seattle is now 3-0 by the slimmest of margins:

Quarterback

OK, Russell Wilson missed a pass or two here or there. But five touchdown passes is five touchdown passes and the last drive was a thing of beauty.

Grade: A

Running back

The really bad news here is another injury to Chris Carson that hopefully isn’t too bad, Carson had a decent of enough day until then with 64 yards and three receptions on three targets.

Advertising

Grade: B

Wide receiver

The DK Metcalf gaffe is hard to ignore. But give big props for him coming back to catch the winning touchdown and ultimately finish with 110 yards.

And then the magnificent steadiness of Tyler Lockett with eight catches and three scores, and four in three weeks.

Metcalf’s gaffe moves the grade down for the entire unit but in the big picture this is a group showing it can get it done.

Grade: B

Tight end

Greg Olsen had his first real impactful game for Seattle with the catch that set up a TD late in the first half, a penalty in the end zone in the second quarter that set up Seattle’s second touchdown, and the catch that kick-started Seattle’s winning drive.

Jacob Hollister also had a score and the two-point play in what felt like the first big game for the tight ends this year.

Grade: B+

Offensive line

The Seahawks had trouble blocking Aldon Smith — who appears not to have lost anything during his four-year absence — all game as he finished with three sacks.

And they had trouble early on with some of the Cowboys pressure packages throughout.

But the Seahawks were able to give Wilson the time he needed on that last drive despite an injury to guard Damien Lewis, with Jordan Simmons having to play the last three quarters.

Advertising

Lewis was injured on the first play of Seattle’s second series with 7:56 to play in the first quarters.

Grade: B

Defensive line

Some big plays at key times and the Seahawks held Dallas’ usually dangerous running game to almost nothing — Ezekiel Elliott had just 34 yards and felt like a non-factor.

But there is still nowhere near enough of a push in the four-man rush.

Rookie Alton Robinson was active for the first time and had a tackle for a loss on the first series of the game and then the key sack at the game. Bryan Mone got credited for the safety on Elliott in the first quarter. And Jarran Reed had two big plays including forcing the Dak Prescott fumble that led to a score early in the third quarter.

But Seattle is still having to do too much blitzing to get a pass rush.

Grade: C

Linebackers

Good play against the run and few times the pass coverage was OK. But Dallas finishing with 522 yards is an indictment on everybody on defense.

Advertising

Jordyn Brooks indeed got the start at weakside linebacker but actually wasn’t on the field on the first play of the game.

While K.J. Wright moved to strongside linebacker in the base defense he typically stayed on the field in the nickel, with Brooks playing WLB in the base. Brooks, though, was used in some situational nickel packages, as well.

Wright was beaten easily off the line by Dallas receiver Cedric Wilson on a play that turned into a 40-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Brooks then left the game in the second half with a knee injury.

Shaquem Griffin came in late and had some nice moments on the final drive.

Grade: C

Sponsored

Defensive backs

A really mixed bag here.

Shaquill Griffin had the interception that led to Seattle’s touchdown before the half.

But otherwise the secondary just continues to struggle and now may have to play a while without heralded offseason pickup Jamal Adams, and also on Sunday was without cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

Adams left late with a groin injury.

Ugo Amadi had two breakups of third-down passes in the first quarter, one near the end zone on Dallas’ first drive to force the Cowboys to kick a field goal.

Seattle hoped the return of Quandre Diggs would smooth out some of the issues in the back end giving up explosive plays but Dallas got a few anyway.

And Adams had what felt like his most quiet game until he was hurt.

Credit Adams’ replacement Ryan Neal with making the big play at the end when it mattered.

Grade: D

Special teams

Seattle’s special teams, a strength through the first two games of the season, continued to be a big difference maker.

Advertising

Dallas’ Tony Pollard dropped a kickoff following Seattle’s first touchdown and Ryan Neal made the tackle at the 1-yard-line leading to a safety on the next play.

Neal, activated from the practice squad on Saturday, also forced a penalty and had a solo tackle in coverage.

Michael Dickson had another great day punting averaging 54,7 on seven kicks and downing three inside the 20.

Grade: A