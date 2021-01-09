This one will sting for a long time.

Quarterback Russell Wilson is 32 and began the season with dreams of earning his first NFL MVP award, let alone just a vote.

And the Seahawks in the season made the kind of blockbuster trade, for safety Jamal Adams, that made it clear they were in “win-now” mode.

The Seahawks mostly did just that, with a 12-win season that was better than all but two in franchise history.

But other than Super Bowl XLIX, it’s hard to think of a more disappointing setback than Saturday’s 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks had defeated the Rams two weeks ago to clinch the NFC West title, and Los Angeles was forced to start backup quarterback John Wolford because of an injury to starter Jared Goff.

But the Seahawks never even held the lead, with the Rams making the big plays over and over to steal a victory and send Seattle into a too-early offseason of extreme frustration.

On to some grades:

Quarterback

The way the Rams dominated up front, you cannot put this all on Russell Wilson.

But this was also among his worst days, especially during a third quarter in which he was 2-for-9 for six yards and missed a wide-open DK Metcalf on a deep pass that might have changed things.

Wilson seemed hesitant from the start. He was sacked twice early by Aaron Donald and on the third Seahawks possession seemed to not to sense the Rams’ Leonard Floyd closing from behind for a sack.

On Seattle’s second possession of the third quarter Wilson overthrew Metcalf when he had broken past cornerback Jalen Ramsey on third-and-four. Wilson had to get the ball off in a hurry as he was hit by Donald while throwing, so it was far from an easy play. But …

Grade: D

Running back

Chris Carson ran hard and had 77 yards on 16 carries. But it didn’t seem to matter.

Carlos Hyde again played mostly as the third-down back early. In what might be his final game as a Seahawk he had just five yards on four carries.

Rashaad Penny was inactive after being added to the injury report Friday because a knee issue. Alex Collins took his place but didn’t play.

Grade: B-minus

Wide receiver

No way around it — a Rams secondary regarded as the NFL’s best won the battle against a Seahawks receiving corps that spent the season setting team records.

Tyler Lockett had one amazing catch early but had just one other catch, finishing with two receptions for 43 yards on four targets.

And though Metcalf had two touchdowns, it was a tough day.

Metcalf was visibly frustrated on the sideline after a failed drive in the first half, shown on TV replays throwing his helmet to the ground.

He came back with the 51-yard catch and run shortly later. He also had a 12-yard TD in garbage time.

But other than the 51-yarder, when it really mattered the Rams mostly got the better of Metcalf — he had five catches for 96 yards but on 11 targets.

And Freddie Swain failed to make the block on a pick-six by the Rams’ Darious Williams, which began to turn the game around.

Grade: C-minus

Tight end

There was a thought the Seahawks might do some damage with tight ends after having some success in the game two weeks ago.

Instead, Wilson was 1 of 7 for just one yard when targeting tight ends, including 0 of 5 to Jacob Hollister.

Veteran Greg Olsen, attempting to return from a plantar fascia foot injury suffered Nov. 19, played but wasn’t targeted.

Grade: D

Offensive line

The Seahawks had their starting offensive line intact for just the sixth time this season.

But it hardly looked like it, as the Rams dominated up front.

Left guard Mike Iupati, out the previous two weeks because of neck/stinger injury, struggled on the first two series — Aaron Donald had two sacks on Seattle’s second series — and Seattle rotated Jordan Simmons in for Iupati much of the game.

But the blame could be cast wide.

Center Ethan Pocic had two holding calls, and right tackle Brandon Shell, who has been so good most of the season, seemed a rusty after missing all but one half over the previous six games. He struggled at times against Floyd off the edge and got flagged for being illegally downfield.

And it was Simmons who had a false start on the critical fourth-quarter fourth down after he had moved to the right side to take the place of briefly injured Damien Lewis.

Grade: D

Defensive line

There were some good moments here, as Jarran Reed had two sacks and Carlos Dunlap was his usual disruptive self off the edge.

But L.A.’s 164 rushing yards spoke loudly for the Rams offensive line. The Seahawks made a number of stops in short-yardage situations, which indicated the effort couldn’t be faulted.

Reed, who was listed as questionable because of a strained oblique, was used mostly on passing downs.

That gave ample playing time to rookie undrafted free agent Cedrick Lattimore, who had been elevated off the practice. He was needed even more when Poona Ford suffered a calf injury.

Grade: B-minus

Linebackers

Seattle played the run OK at times early in the game, and there were some decent moments in coverage early.

And Bobby Wagner had 16 tackles — a true yeoman’s effort considering he left briefly because of an apparent leg injury in the second quarter.

But it felt like the linebackers needed to be used more as rushers on this day to pressure Goff more.

Grade: C

Secondary

It started out well with Adams laying the lumber early, with the hit that knocked out Wolford and another in the first half on Robert Woods.

But as the game wore on, some of the problems we saw out of the secondary early in the season began to resurface.

Adams was out-positioned on a deep pass that Cooper Kupp caught for a 44-yard gain, and the dime defense got beat for the 44-yard pass to Akers on a third-and-nine that set up the TD that made it 20-10.

And a coverage was blown horribly to allow the final TD pass to Woods.

Seattle needed to force Goff into more mistakes and simply couldn’t do it.

Grade: C-minus

Special teams

For much of the day this was another game in which the special teams were helping greatly.

Michael Dickson had a couple of uncharacteristic punts to start the game. But his third punt was downed at the 5-yard line, and another in the half pinned the Rams back at the 7, critical field-position advantages at that time.

D.J. Reed had a 58-yard kickoff return for Seattle to start the second half that set up a 52-yard field goal by Jason Myers. That cut the deficit to seven at 20-13 and was Myers’ 26th consecutive converted field-goal attempt this season.

Myers also had a tackle on the return following his 52-yarder that might have saved a touchdown.

But Reed fumbled on a punt return in the fourth quarter that led to L.A.’s final TD and was an all-too-fitting capper on a bad day all around.

Grade: C-minus