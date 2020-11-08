In the big picture, the Seahawks are still in good shape to accomplish all of their goals this season, tied for the best record in the NFC with just three games left against teams with winning records.

But Sunday, they hardly looked like a team with legitimate aspirations of the Super Bowl, the defense appearing somehow even worse despite adding Carlos Dunlap and getting back Jamal Adams. Russell Wilson played one of the most mistake-filled games of his career, as he did at Arizona two weeks ago, and appeared at times to feel the weight of the world, knowing the offense basically had to score on every possession for Seattle to have a chance.

Wilson will bounce back. Whether the defense will ever take the step forward it needs to on a consistent basis, though, is another matter — and recall we are now past the trade deadline.

For the most part, what you are seeing is what you are going to get on defense.

On to some horrid-looking grades.

Quarterback

Wilson has now turned the ball over seven times in three games and has thrown at least one interception in four of the last five games.

He was officially hit 11 times in the game, and that appeared to catch up to him as the contest wore on.

Still, one of his worst throws came early, an interception on fourth-and-1 at the 5 in the first quarter, when he tried to force it to Jacob Hollister into coverage. But the pass was picked off by Jordan Poyer, which had the dual effect of allowing the Bills to start their next drive at the 20. The other pick was a force into traffic on a third down in the fourth quarter that basically sealed the game.

Wilson had just one fumble coming into the game but Sunday lost two.

Grade: C-

Running back

OK, so the Seahawks really miss Chris Carson.

Maybe we should have know that. But on this day it became really, really clear as Seattle rushed for just 57 yards on 17 attempts and never really seemed to be a factor.

DeeJay Dallas again got the start with Carson and Carlos Hyde out due to injuries.

Dallas was fortunate to get away with an apparent illegal motion deep in Buffalo territory on the Seahawks’ first touchdown drive and was taken out of the game for a while.

Travis Homer showed nice receiving ability, but the Seahawks miss Carson’s toughness.

Grade: C

Wide receiver

Another nice day for DK Metcalf (seven catches for 108 yards and a touchdown) but Tyler Lockett was held to 40 yards on four catches, and the rest of the production was spotty — David Moore had a 55-yard TD in the late going, but otherwise, Moore and Freddie Swain had two receptions on six targets for 16 yards.

Grade: B

Tight end

It was the best day of the year for Jacob Hollister, who until two games ago had just two catches for the season but had five for 60 yards Sunday to take advantage of some coverage issues by Buffalo’s linebackers. But Greg Olsen continues to not do a lot with 13 yards on two receptions.

Grade: B

Offensive line

A tough day in this area as Wilson was hit early, often and several times really hard — ultimately sacked five times with two turning into lost fumbles — while Seattle was not able to really establish a consistent running game, which appeared early to be a significant part of their plan.

Duane Brown has been dealing with a chronic knee issue and had to leave for a play in the third quarter and didn’t seem to play to the level he has much of the season.

And more than we’ve seen all season, the Seahawks seemed confused by Buffalo’s blitzes.

Grade: C-

Defensive line

A really weird day for the Seahawks defensive line. Seattle had seven sacks after coming into the game with just 12 — 3½ by defensive linemen.

Newly acquired Carlos Dunlap was thrown right into the fire, in on the first series, and made his first big play with a sack that backed up the Bills after they recovered a fumble at the Seattle 23 early in the second half. Dunlap made an increasing impact throughout the second half.

Jarran Reed had his best game of the season with 2½ sacks — he had just one coming in.

But Seattle had to blitz way too much to get consistent pressure on Josh Allen, symbolic of the Seahawks issues getting a consistent four-man rush.

And while that worked for a little while, it didn’t late once the Bills adjusted and began throwing more screens and quick passes.

Grade: D

Linebacker

So good last week, Seattle’s linebackers were as complicit as the rest of the defense this week, beaten in coverage often early on. Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright each had sacks and some good moments. But there were also a few misplays, such as when Wright missed a tackle on John Brown that helped the Bills get close to the 4 when he appeared bottled up about near the 10.

Grade: C

Defensive back

Simply put, as bad of a day in coverage for the Seattle secondary as may ever have been seen in the Carroll era.

Quinton Dunbar, who has been dealing with a sore knee all year and is limited most days in practice, doesn’t appear to be anywhere near 100% and was beaten throughout the game. He also missed a few tackles and was replaced late in the game by Linden Stephens as it was obvious Dunbar couldn’t overcome the knee issue.

Jamal Adams, for all of his obvious rushing abilities — he had 1½ sacks — struggled in coverage and had the big illegal contact penalty on a third down in the fourth quarter that keyed the drive when the Bills went up 34-20.

Tre Flowers seemed to mostly hold up OK at the right corner spot but was beaten a few times.

Grade: D

Special teams

The 60-yard kickoff return to open the game was the longest of the year against Seattle. The longest previously had been 30.

The coverage was better later, with receiver Penny Hart getting a tackle to pin the Bills at their own 18 following the score that made it 27-20.

Freddie Swain handled kickoff returns with David Moore banged up. But he made a rookie mistake when he brought one out from two yards deep in the second quarter but got only to the 15.

Grade: C