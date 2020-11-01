It sort of feels weird to say for a team that now has the best record in the NFC.

But in their seventh game of the season, the Seahawks finally turned in their first complete game of the year, with the offense its usual Russell Wilson-touchdown-throwing self and the defense finally rising up to match it.

Well, for three quarters, anyway.

The fourth got a little uncomfortable, but not enough to take too much of the shine off an eventual 37-27 win.

It’s a win that stamped the Seahawks as again firmly the team to beat in the NFC West but in the entire NFC. Not only did the Seahawks drop the 49ers to 4-4, but the Rams also lost in Miami to fall to 5-3, leaving Arizona in a surprising second at 5-2.

And not only did Seattle win, but Green Bay lost at home to Minnesota, leaving the Seahawks as the only one-loss team left in the conference.

Meaning, it was about the best day possible all the way around for the Seahawks.

On to the grades:

Quarterback

Wilson threw three interceptions last week for the first time since 2017, but all were uncharacteristic, and the game should have been over before he even had to throw the last one. Meaning, you knew Wilson would bounce back.

He did in a big way with another four touchdown passes, giving him 26 for the year, one off the NFL record for most in the first seven games of the season by Tom Brady in 2007.

Wilson is now 32-8 in games following a loss in his career, the best record of any QB in the NFL since the 1970 merger.

Grade: A

Running back

The Seahawks entered the game with just two players listed as tailbacks available — Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas — with Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde sidelined.

Dallas got the start and the bulk of the work and turned in a yeoman’s game with 41 yards on 18 carries and a TD and another score through the air, while Homer gutted out just enough snaps to allow Seattle to now have to go to any of its “creative’’ options to fill out the position.

Give some special credit to fullback Nick Bellore, who had a big catch on a third down to spark Seattle’s first scoring drive.

Grade: A

Receiver

So much for teams slowing down DK Metcalf after he was held to two receptions last week.

Metcalf had a great game’s worth of production in the first half alone, proving undefendable in man coverage by San Francisco’s Richard Sherman-less group of cornerbacks with six catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

He matched the receptions in the second half to finish with career highs in receptions (12) and yards (161) along with the two touchdowns.

There was no way Tyler Lockett wouldn’t be quieter than last week but he still turned in four receptions on five targets for 33 yards.

And David Moore shook off an early rib injury that had him listed as questionable to return to catch three passes, including a 6-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Grade: A

Tight end

The Seahawks had five tight ends active, something that probably won’t happen too often in the future, if at all.

None did a whole lot early — Wilson was 2 of 7 targeting the tight ends in the game.

But Will Dissly had a key 17-yard grab to allow Seattle to convert a third-and-2 in the fourth quarter.

Grade: B

Offensive line

Jordan Simmons got his third straight start at left guard in place of the injured Mike Iupati as the line turned in another solid outing after ironing out some kinks on the first two series, when the 49ers appeared to bring some pressures that caught Seattle off guard.

From there, the Seahawks cleaned things up, and Wilson was sacked just once after the second play of the game.

While all of the line appeared to have good days, special note should go to left tackle Duane Brown, who just continues to play well. Brown again showed his rare athleticism at age 35 by leading Dallas around the end for a gain to the 1 in the second quarter. He simply continues to solidify everything up front.

Grade: A-

Defensive line

All that really needs to be said to back up the high grades for the Seahawks are 112 yards and only one touchdown for the 49ers through three quarters.

Rookie Alton Robinson, who had just seven snaps against Arizona, got the start at the LEO/rush end position with Benson Mayowa sidelined with an ankle injury.

Robinson got called for what seemed a somewhat dubious personal foul on a late hit of Garoppolo in the second quarter but otherwise played well, getting his second career sack in the third quarter.

Stephen Sullivan, converted to end from tight end last month, got in the game on the first series and had an assist of a tackle on his first play, when the 49ers attempted a wildcat run, stopping their first drive.

And tackles Jarran Reed, Poons Ford and Bryan Mone appeared to do a solid job clogging the middle.

Grade: A-

Linebacker

Bobby Wagner, who said last week it was time for the defense to stop talking and just starting playing well, backed up his challenge with his best game of the season with 11 tackles, three for a loss, and four quarterback hits.

Jordyn Brooks also seemed to be in the right place most of the time, no small feat against that offense.

Advertising

The Seahawks had success blitzing their linebackers, with Wagner getting a solo sack in the second quarter and half a sack with corner D.J. Reed to start the third quarter.

Grade: A

Secondary

With injuries ravaging the secondary, Seattle had to make a few different moves to compensate.

But everything seemed to work, as the secondary played its best and cleanest game of the season (well, for about 50 minutes, anyway).

Tre Flowers not only started in place of Shaquill Griffin but also stayed on the right side, where he started the last two seasons, with Quinton Dunbar moving to the left side to fill in Griffin’s spot. Flowers turned in his best game of the year.

D.J. Reed also got the start at nickel in place of Ugo Amadi and had an interception in the first quarter. Safeties Ryan Neal and Quandre Diggs were steady in the back end.

The final quarter was a little frustrating but not enough to downgrade the overall effort much.

Advertising

Grade: B

Special teams

Jason Myers missed a PAT following Seattle’s first touchdown for his first miss of a kick of any kind this season.

But other than that, this was another typically dominating special teams performance.

Michael Dickson turned in a big punt at a key time late in the first half with a 65-yarder downed at the San Francisco 3 that compelled the 49ers to just let the clock run out.

The kickoff team came up with a game-turning play when Cody Barton forced a fumble by former UW Husky Dante Pettis that Nick Bellore recovered at the 21, leading to a TD that made it 27-7.

Will Dissly recovered San Francisco’s onside kick to quell the only real nervous moment in the fourth quarter, and Greg Olsen got another a few minutes later.

Grade: A-