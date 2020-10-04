It probably says something about the high standard the Seahawks and Russell Wilson have set in 2020 that a road win in which Seattle scored 31 points and allowed just one touchdown felt like a struggle.

But this is the NFL, where road wins never come easily — and touchdown passes aren’t supposed to come with the ease Wilson has been throwing them this season.

But given the injuries on defense and Miami playing hard and flying around, there’s a lot to like in Seattle’s 31-23 win over the Dolphins Sunday.

The most to like is Seattle being 4-0 for just the second time in franchise history and heavily favored next week at home against Minnesota before heading into their bye.

On to some early grades.

Quarterback

Sure, Wilson threw his first actual interception of the year, his other having gone through the hands of Greg Olsen. And the fourth-down sack he took in the second quarter was a play he’d like to have back. But he also again made some plays only he can, such as the scramble and 57-yard pass to David Moore to set up the TD before the half. And he was on point with his calls and throws on the drive that gave Seattle the answer after Miami cut it to 17-15.

It’s hard to argue ultimately with 360 yards and going 5 for 5 for 97 yards in the fourth quarter.

Grade: A-

Running back

Chris Carson shrugged off last week’s twisted knee and again got the start, and then his first rushing touchdown of the season to cap Seattle’s first drive. But then he took a hard hit to the head late in the second quarter and you wondered if he was going to be out for a while. Nope. Carson returned and leapt over a guy in the second half and scored another TD on a really gutty day.

DeeJay Dallas saw his first career action and ran hard, and Travis Homer got the first touchdown of his career and then had a nice pickup of a blitz on a third down to free up Wilson to scramble for a first down on the first series of the second half.

Grade: B+

Receiver

Tyler Lockett dropped just his fourth pass since 2017, according to ESPN, and didn’t have a catch in the first half.

No matter. Moore had one of the biggest days of his career with a 57-yarder to set up one TD and the fabulous leap and toe tap for the TD in the fourth quarter.

And DK Metcalf had another big day (4 catches, 106 yards), while rookie Freddie Swain also continues to chip in.

Grade: B+

Tight end

Kind of a sneaky important day here as the tight ends had seven catches for 50 yards. Olsen had two third-down catches to keep alive an early scoring drive. Jacob Hollister also had a recovery of the final onside kick.

Grade: B+

Offensive line

This didn’t feel like the best day of the year for the offensive line, which also appeared to rotate more than it has all season, maybe due to the heat and humidity.

Cedric Ogbuehi saw his first action of the season filling in for Brandon Shell at right tackle late in the first half and gave up a sack on the failed fourth down.

But Seattle gave up just two sacks in the game, and Wilson got time to throw at key times, and while the running game didn’t put up huge numbers, there was some room to run when needed.

Grade: B-

Defensive line

Seattle held Miami’s tailbacks to 47 yards on 15 carries, and it felt like there was just enough pressure on Ryan Fitzpatrick to make his life uncomfortable enough to throw two picks and what should have been another one or two more.

Anthony Rush, who began the year on the practice squad after being waived by the Eagles, just continues to be a revelation.

Rookie Alton Robinson continues to show flashes, coming up with a solo tackle on a third-and-three run when Miami was at the Seattle 9 midway through the fourth quarter.

Grade: B

Linebacker

What a huge day for K.J. Wright.

Cody Barton got his first start of the season with Wright again playing a lot of strongside linebacker as a result, and he could hardly have been better.

Wright had two early pass defenses but undoubtedly wished he’d been able to hang on to at least one of them. Wright’s pass defense was impressive all day as he later perfectly read a screen and had a big hit to force an incompletion in the fourth quarter.

Barton, meanwhile, had the tip that turned into Neal’s early interception.

Grade: B+

Secondary

The beleaguered and injury-riddled secondary turned in its best game of the year in doing the No. 1 thing Pete Carroll asks — eliminating big plays.

The Seahawks gave up some yards but no play of longer than 26 yards.

Shaquill Griffin turned in what felt like a bounce-back game after some struggles this season, including a breakup of a pass in the end zone when Miami was threatening to take the lead early in the fourth quarter and then the interception that helped break the game open in the fourth quarter.

And what a revelation Ryan Neal was at safety early, with an interception on the first series and a couple other plays, while Ugo Amadi continues to play well at nickel.

Grade: B

Special teams

Jason Myers, who had been kind of quiet so far this season, hit a 55-yarder in the first quarter and Michael Dickson continued his hot start to the season with a 62-yard punt that pinned the Dolphins at the drive after Seattle was stopped ahead just 17-12.

Coverage also remained solid.

Grade: A