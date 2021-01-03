Seahawks-Rams redux?

That’s the focus now that the Seahawks are done with a regular season in which they won 12 games (or more) for just the fifth time in team history. Seattle made it to the Super Bowl three of those years and will hope to repeat that history beginning next weekend.

For much of Sunday, Seattle looked far from a Super Bowl team, pushed around by a beat-up 49ers team playing out the string, the offense continuing its recent downturn.

Then, suddenly, out of nowhere, a fourth-quarter eruption. We’ve seen lots of these before — this was Russell Wilson’s 35th fourth-quarter or overtime comeback in 159 regular-season or playoff games. But this was one of the more extreme, from down 16-6 to before-you-know-it ahead 26-16 and holding on to a 26-23 win.

On to some grades.

Quarterback

For three quarters, it was time to brace yourself for another week of stories about what’s wrong with Wilson.

Then, he turned in a mammoth fourth quarter, going 9 of 12 for 75 yards and two touchdowns while running twice for 27 more yards. Seattle will hope it can get back to a more conventional-looking offense in the playoffs and not have to use Wilson’s legs so much. But Wilson showed again he still has that.

Wilson was just 11 of 19 for 101 yards in the first half, with 29 yards coming on a check-down pass to running back Chris Carson. He was also sacked twice as the offense was twice held to three-and-outs on five full possessions in the first half.

Wilson was 5 of 6 for 50 yards and a touchdown on the fourth-quarter touchdown drive that got things finally going in which almost every play was a bootleg or rollout or Wilson scrambling out of pressure to find someone open.

Still, the deep passing game just seemed off all day. With just under five minutes left, Wilson misfired on a throw to a wide-open Tyler Lockett, who appeared to be looking inside when the throw went outside.

Grade: B

Running back

The running game was stagnant for most of the day and didn’t do enough to really make you feel totally good about it heading into the playoffs — especially if Rashaad Penny is again injured.

But it did get going late at least — 91 yards on 14 carries.

Chris Carson had a tough 44 yards on 11 carries, but Alex Collins was the revelation late, getting five carries with Penny out, for 29 yards and a touchdown and maybe earning himself a spot on the 53-player roster given how the team’s running-back depth is a little iffy if Penny is hurt.

Grade: B

Wide receiver

A really nice day for Lockett, who is the team’s best receiver in these kinds of games, ones when the opponent is determined to take away the deep pass.

Lockett had 12 receptions for 90 yards on 14 targets, with 47 yards after the catch and the fabulous TD on fourth down to win it.

That made up for an off game from DK Metcalf, who had just three catches for 21 yards on nine targets.

Metcalf came into the game having usually played well against the 49ers — 24 catches in three previous games against San Francisco.

Metcalf dropped a pass on a third-and-11 slant pass late in the first quarter. It might have been short, but not catching it denied any chance to find out, and Seattle had to settle for a field goal. Metcalf came into the game with five drops on the season.

And in the third quarter, Metcalf couldn’t get open on a third-and-eight play under tight coverage from Ahkello Witherspoon, who let Metcalf know about it afterward.

Early on, the Seahawks again had to settle mostly for underneath routes, again unable to really hit anything big — the longest pass of the first half to a receiver was a 26-yarder to Lockett, but he had just 31 yards on his other six catches while Metcalf had just nine yards on two catches in the first half.

Seattle got nothing out of its third and fourth receivers, other than one catch for five yards from David Moore on the final offensive series, which, as reported by Field Yates, was done to help Moore reach a receptions incentive — he finished the year with 35 receptions for 417 yards.

Grade: B-

Tight end

There was not a single target to a tight end in the first half, though Wilson appeared to be trying to find Jacob Hollister a couple of times.

Will Dissly then had a drop early in the third quarter of a pass that appeared to be tipped at the line and was a little low. But he rebounded with a 20-yard catch and run in the fourth quarter that helped set up Seattle’s first touchdown.

Seattle will need Greg Olsen in the playoffs.

Grade: C

Offensive line

For the second straight game, Seattle had backups Jordan Simmons and Cedric Ogbuehi at left guard and right tackle due to injuries, and in this game that appeared to matter a little bit as Wilson got some pressure throughout and the running game took a while to get going.

Wilson was sacked twice in the first half, but one came on a corner blitz when there appeared to be some confusion, making it hard to tell who was to blame.

He wasn’t sacked in the second half but also was often on the move instead of dropping back.

Grade: C+

Defensive line

A pretty solid day here overall, though the loss of Jarran Reed to an abdominal injury would obviously be a big blow.

Benson Mayowa had two sacks, including the forced fumble at the end that set up Seattle’s final TD.

Carlos Dunlap, looking fully healthy as the playoffs now begin, broke through to get pressure to force an incompletion on a third down late in the first and then batted down a pass on third down once the 49ers reached the Seattle 18.

Rasheem Green had a sack on a third down after the 49ers reached the Seattle 4 midway through the third quarter. That was just Green’s second sack of the season but was a good sign of life heading into the playoffs. Green then recovered the fumble forced by Mayowa.

The Seahawks held the Rams to just 86 yards on 24 carries after the Niners had 227 yards on 30 carries last week against Arizona.

L.J. Collier got called for a somewhat debatable roughing penalty early in the third quarter that keyed a 49ers drive that led to a field goal that tied the game at 6.

Grade: B+

Linebacker

Especially against the run, this felt like a good day for much of the game.

Bobby Wagner led the charge to stop an early third-and-one by 49ers fullback Kyle

Juszczyk for no gain, forcing SF to punt following its first series.

K.J. Wright had a dominant series in the second quarter when he made one tackle for a 5-yard loss on George Kittle and then a few plays later leveled Juszczyk after a reception for a short gain.

And rookie Jordyn Brooks as advertised played more and had team-high nine tackles.

Grade: B

Secondary

With the caveat that it’s always hard to know immediately after the game who is to blame for what, it felt like there were a few more coverage busts in the secondary than we’ve seen in recent weeks — a trend that, if so, needs to stop now.

Also really worrisome is if Jamal Adams is seriously injured.

D.J. Reed again started at right cornerback, even with Tre Flowers back, and again played well, with one notable play coming when he broke up a third-down pass to Kittle midway through the fourth quarter that led to the punt that led to Seattle’s go-ahead TD. Another highlight: an Adams blitz helped force an incompletion on a third down on the 49ers second drive.

But Seattle got beaten on a third-and-eight in the third quarter on a 27-yard pass to Kendrick Bourne, when the Seahawks appeared confused in the secondary.

And nickel corner Ugo Amadi appeared to also get beat a few times, notably on a third-and-six play in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard pass to former WSU standout River Cracraft.

Grade: B-

Special teams

We’ve sung the praises of special teams all year. But this was not the best overall effort.

Jason Myers missed a point after touchdown that potentially loomed critical — though oddly had the effect of setting up the winning TD because Seattle had to go for it, down 16-12, and got it on fourth and four. Maybe Seattle goes for it anyway to avoid OT, but probably not.

Still, Myers has missed four PATs this year, though he did hit two more field goals and ends a perfect 24 for 24 there.

Michael Dickson had a 63-yard punt in the first quarter that helped keep Seattle in favorable field position. But he had a 43-yarder that was then returned 21 yards by Cracraft for 21 yards to the Seattle 49 in the third quarter which helped set up a field goal.

But Nick Bellore capped a Pro Bowl year by recovering the final onside kick and preserving the win, and Cody Barton had two more tackles in coverage.

Grade: B-