The Seahawks hope this is just the beginning. Games you remember can be played in December, but more so in January and February.

But a division title — and getting a home playoff game to start the postseason — has always been a necessary first step for Seattle to make much of a playoff run.

So, consider job No. 1 done for Seattle following a 20-9 win over the Rams on Sunday at Lumen Field that clinched the 11th division title in team history.

On to some early grades.

Quarterback

Russell Wilson didn’t put up big numbers (20 of 32 for 225 yards) and seemed a little shaky early — he got lucky on the first series of the game when, on third down, Darious Williams jumped a route but flat out dropped a potential interception that might have gone for a long return had he held on.

Wilson then overthrew a wide-open Jacob Hollister for a potential touchdown on a second down at the Rams 24.

But Wilson was clutch when it mattered most, going 10 of 13 for 141 yards and a touchdown in the second half, as well as scoring a running touchdown. More important, he didn’t have a turnover while his counterpart had one that helped turn the game.

Grade: A-

Running back

No really big numbers here either, but give Chris Carson credit for a gutty 69 yards on 19 carries in the kind of effort the Seahawks will need to go deep into the postseason. But the Rams can be hard to run on, and as with the Wilson comment, Seattle at least had no major errors in its backfield.

Carlos Hyde also turned in one of the game’s bigger plays with his 18-yard gain on a third-down pass in the third quarter that helped set up Seattle’s first touchdown.

Grade: B

Receiver

DK Metcalf maybe didn’t “win” his battle with Jalen Ramsey, seeming to get all but one of his catches when in zone or covered by others. But he also finished with 59 receptions on six catches, several of the “clutch’’ variety down the stretch.

Metcalf did beat Ramsey for one of the biggest plays of the game, picking up 11 yards on a catch on a crossing route on a third-and-10 play on Seattle’s possession after the Rams cut the lead to 13-9.

But three plays later, Metcalf was called for an illegal shift for not being set at the snap, negating a first down run by Carson. Seattle then had to punt.

Tyler Lockett was held to just one catch for nine yards in the first half — that coming on the first series of the game. But like much of the team, he seemed to save his best for when it mattered most, with two receptions for 35 yards on the crucial final scoring drive.

And David Moore turned in the game’s biggest offensive play with his acrobatic 45-yard catch on third down that set up the first TD.

Also, remember that the Rams came into the game with the top passing defense in the NFL. Big numbers were not really going to be in the offing.

Grade: B

Tight end

Hollister’s final TD was enough to give this group a good grade. But on a day when the receivers often had trouble getting open, the tight ends had six catches for 49 yards and a TD to help bail out the offense — and Hollister might have had another had Wilson hit him in the first half.

Grade: A-

Offensive line

Some tough sledding at times against a really good defensive line.

But 20 points and the two long second-half drives is nothing to be too disappointed in, especially with Seattle going with two backups.

Cedric Ogbuehi got his second straight start at right tackle in place of injured Brandon Shell, who suited up but was available only in an emergency, while Jordan Simmons started at left guard in place of the injured Mike Iupati, inactive due to a stinger.

Grade: B

Defensive line

One of the best days of the season for this group as the Rams were held to 4.1 yards per carry — but couldn’t get a yard when it really mattered at the goal line in the third quarter.

Seattle didn’t have a sack until the fourth quarter but then had three — two by tackle Jarran Reed.

Rookie Alton Robinson got Seattle’s first sack at a particularly good time, dropping Goff for a loss of seven when the Rams had a first down at the Seattle 16 early in the fourth quarter, the fourth sack of the year for the fifth-round pick. That helped force a Rams field goal.

Seattle got another on the following series, by Reed, after the Rams had reached the 50. He got another on the final drive.

Poona Ford, continuing to make more of a presence as a pass rusher, hit Goff on a first down at the 28 on the second series of the game to force an incomplete pass and the Rams eventually had to settle for a field goal.

Speaking to the play of the line, Goff was pressured on 15 drop backs in the 1st half, his most pressures faced in any half of his career, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Grade: A

Linebacker

This might have been the best game yet for first-round pick Jordyn Brooks.

Brooks was credited with a solo or assisted tackle on three of the four plays on the goal-line stand in the third quarter.

Veteran K.J. Wright, honored as the team’s Steve Largent Award winner before the game, also was stout throughout and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner helped lead the effort against the run.

Grade: A

Secondary

Sure, Jamal Adams maybe should have had an interception on a pass to Tyler Higbee in the second quarter — the two broken fingers he was playing with surely didn’t help.

But this seemed like one of the guttiest games for Adams as a Seahawk as he saved touchdowns twice on the third-quarter drive that stalled at the 1.

Fellow safety Quandre Diggs maybe couldn’t help but catch the one interception thrown right to him by Goff. But at least he did catch it, unlike the Rams earlier in the game.

Throughout, Seahawks corners D.J. Reed and Shaquill Griffin did a nice job not letting Rams receivers get separation.

Several times Goff had time and appeared to be looking to throw deep but had to bring the ball down because no one was open. Griffin, though, missed a tackle on a short pass to Josh Reynolds in the fourth quarter that turned into a 26-yard gain.

But that was the longest of the day for the Rams, who didn’t have a pass otherwise of longer than 19 yards to a receiver.

Nickel corner Ugo Amadi had trouble covering Cooper Kupp, who had three third-down receptions against him in the first half. But the overall effort here was as good as Seattle has had in a while.

Grade: A-

Special teams

Save for one play, this was another really big day for the special teams.

Jason Myers is now 22 for 22 on the year and 15 for 15 on kicks 40 or longer after two first half field goals that extended his team record streak to 33 field goals in a row.

The Seahawks let one kickoff almost get away, but Myers actually got downfield to help on the tackle on a day when most of the coverage was solid and Michael Dickson downed four punts inside the 20 and averaged 48.6 overall.

However, Seattle came up just short when it went for the block of a Johnny Hekker punt midway through the second quarter. Ryan Neal just missed getting the ball but ran into Hekker’s plant leg, resulting in a personal foul and a Rams first down.

Grade: B