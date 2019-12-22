Ouch, in every way possible on this day.

Arizona literally added injury to insult Sunday, knocking out Seattle’s top two tailbacks — Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise — to add to an already lengthy list of aches and pains for Seattle.

How Seattle can recover from those pains will be the story of the rest of the season.

Suffice to say this day turned out as bad as could have been imagined for Seattle.

On to some grades.

Quarterback

Whether it was simply all the pressure or just being cautious, Russell Wilson did not seem his usual self throughout. In his defense, he was good early before the OL got beat up and beaten repeatedly, and the running game turned nonexistent.

Grade: C

Running back

Carson got off to a great start with 40 yards on eight carries in the first quarter.

But his second-quarter injury changed everything, as did the Prosise injury shortly after.

Travis Homer showed a nice burst at times, but Seattle isn’t going to go much of anywhere without getting Carson back.

Grade: C

Wide receiver

Not a good day here at all, as Wilson often seemed to have no one open or was forced to throw into coverage.

Malik Turner started the game as the third receiver in place of the suspended Josh Gordon, and you wondered heading into this game how much Gordon might be missed.

Seattle had just one completion to a receiver in the first half — Turner on the first series.

For the game, Tyler Lockett had eight targets with one catch, and DK Metcalf had one target and no catches.

David Moore finally had a reception on the first series of the second half to apparently covert a third-and-10. But he then fumbled and Arizona recovered.

Grade: D

Tight end

Jacob Hollister was the team’s leading receiver. But that was not a good thing on this day.

His biggest play was a 16-yard reception to convert a third-and-11 early in the fourth quarter. But again, that that was one of the offensive highlights was not a good thing.

Grade: C

Offensive line

Duane Brown was really missed, as was Mike Iupati while he was out.

The Seahawks went with second-year player Jamarco Jones at left tackle in place of the injured Brown.

They then had to go with Ethan Pocic at left guard when Mike Iupati left with a neck injury late in the first quarter.

That led to some struggles in pass protection throughout the rest of the first half. Iupati returned to play the second half but by then it was too little, too late.

Grade: D

Defensive line

There wasn’t a lot of pass rush, at least when Kyler Murray was in the game — Seattle had just two sacks, one by linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Branden Jackson had a huge hit on Drake early in the fourth quarter that put some life back in the stadium.

But Jackson let Brett Hundley out of his grasp for a potential sack, which Hundley turned into a gain that set up the Arizona TD that put the game away.

It was that kind of day.

Grade: C-

Linebackers

Mychal Kendricks returned to the starting lineup after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. Cody Barton filled in for a series before Kendricks returned.

Seattle again used its dime package with Shaqueem Griffin as an edge rusher throughout the game. Griffin helped blow up an early third-down play with a big rush off the edge that forced Murray to scramble.

But highlights everywhere were few.

Grade: C-

Secondary

Lano Hill got the start in place of Quandre Diggs and got outrun by Kenyan Drake on the 80-yard TD run that immediatey got Arizona back in the game.

It’s unclear if Diggs will make it back next week, but Seattle has to hope so.

Ugo Amadi played the nickel and Marquise Blair was used in dime packages.

Amadi helped stop a third-and-three play early in the second quarter when he muddied up a receiver screen pass that Wagner was able to make the tackle on.

Grade: D-

Special teams

Michael Dickson punted well and Jason Myers kicked well. So there was that.

Grade: B