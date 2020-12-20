For most of three quarters, this was everything the Seahawks wanted — they were chewing up yards in big chunks on the ground, their defense was dominating and forcing turnovers, and it looked like Seattle might get a surprisingly easy road win.

Instead, well, the Seahawks almost showed that you can lose a game in the fourth quarter just as well as you can win it.

But, wins are wins, especially this time of year, with the Seahawks not only clinching a playoff berth but winning 10 games for the eighth time under coach Pete Carroll.

On to some early grades.

Quarterback

There wasn’t a lot of Letting Russ Cook in the traditional sense as was held to a season-low 121 yards with Seattle going with a quick game to combat Washington’s pass rush and Seattle emphasizing its running attack. But Wilson continued a quietly effective season running the ball with 52 yards, including the 38-yarder in the second quarter that set up Seattle’s first touchdown.

Wilson’s interception was a somewhat fluky play, with the tip at the line as he tried to roll out and make something happen. But he now has 13 on the year, two more than his previous career high.

Grade: B

Running back

It was obvious the Seahawks wanted to win this one on the ground, and for most of the day that proved an effective strategy as Chris Carson banged out a tough 63 yards on 15 carriers and Carlos Hyde had a 50-yard TD run on the first possession of the second half. But the running game disappeared from there — Seattle had minus-four yards on five carries in the fourth quarter.

Advertising

Rashaad Penny did indeed return to action but didn’t much work with six yards on two carries.

One piece of bad news was the loss of rookie DeeJay Dallas to an apparently serious ankle injury while covering a kickoff.

Grade: B+

Receiver

Tyler Lockett set a career high in receptions with a 15-yarder at the end of the first quarter.

The emphasis on quick passing helped mute the numbers for Metcalf, who also left for a play in the first half after landing awkwardly on his leg in the end zone, for three quarters.

But in the fourth quarter, Seattle got Metcalf involved in the quick passing game with Wilson hitting him on a series of slant routes. But Lockett did not make a catch in the second half.

Metcalf was held to one catch for six yards in the first half — though he also drew a critical pass interference penalty — but finished with 43 on five. The short passing game obviously held down the numbers for Metcalf and Lockett. But it’s worth wondering if opponents are beginning to figure some things out in Seattle’s passing game, even when it’s not just having an elite corner to take on Metcalf.

Advertising

It’ll be nice to add Josh Gordon to this mix as David Moore and Freddie Swain were held to just 13 yards on three receptions.

Grade: C+

Tight end

Jacob Hollister continued his second-half resurgence with two catches for 17 yards and a touchdown. But Will Dissly did not have a target on a day when it seemed like Seattle might be able to do some damage with its tight ends. But, Dissly also had a good day blocking.

Greg Olsen will also be a welcomed return.

Grade: B

Offensive line

Wilson was not sacked for the second straight week, and the OL also opened up some big early holes for the running game.

The quick passing game helped negate the sacks, obviously.

Still, there was some good work done up front.

Cedric Ogbuehi stepped in for the injured Brandon Shell at right tackle and played much better than he had previously and helped combine with Damien Lewis and Ethan Pocic to open the hole for Hyde’s TD.

Mike Iupati was called for holding on Seattle’s first series that negated a first-down run by Carson and eventually meant the Seahawks had to settle for a field goal.

Iupati departed later in the first quarter with a neck injury and was replaced by Jordan Simmons.

Advertising

Grade: B+

Defensive line

There didn’t seem to be a lot of pressure until it suddenly really mattered with Dwayne Haskins sacked three times on the final drive.

Seattle also did a nice for most of the game on Washington’s tailback running, holding it to 56 yards on 17 carries. Poona Ford continues to play really well inside.

It was good to see Carlos Dunlap back — he had his fifth sack in six games on the final drive and had two quarterback hits overall. Alton Robinson and L.J. Collier had sacks on the final drive.

Damon “Snacks” Harrison saw ample action at nose tackle, and among his tackles was a shoestring grab of McKissic that stopped a possible big gain in the fourth quarter.

Grade: B

Linebackers

As the game wore on, WFT seemed to take advantage of Seattle’s coverage in the middle of the field, both on throws to tight end Logan Thomas and on shorter passes to receivers and running backs.

K.J. Wright was solid much of the day but had the critical helmet-to-helmet penalty late in the game. Thomas seemed to have better success when matched up on Bobby Wagner or in zone.

Sponsored

Grade: B-

Secondary

D.J. Reed continues to play so well that it’s worth wondering if Seattle really needs to go back to Quinton Dunbar or Tre Flowers once either of them is healthy.

Jamal Adams had another sack and seems to be improving in coverage.

And Shaquill Griffin made a nice play to get his third pick of the year — equaling his total of his first three years.

Grade: B

Special teams

This turned out to be the area where the Seahawks won the game as much as anywhere else — Washington’s missed PAT on its first TD really changed how the game was played at the end.

Jason Myers has now made 31 straight field goals, and Michael Dickson again seemed to hit every punt just where they were needed, downing all four inside the 20.

Ryan Neal and Jayson Stanley got quickly downfield to make the tackle on Dickson’s 57-yard punt in the fourth quarter that forced WFT to start at its own 14 after cutting the lead to 20-15.

Grade: A