CHARLOTTE — The Seahawks did the one thing they really had to do Sunday — win.

So, yeah, it got hairy at the end with the defense basically playing without six starters.

And yeah, the offense sputtered a little after the slow start.

But wins on the road are still tough, and this time of year you take what you can get and move on.

Some quick grades.

Quarterback

Russell Wilson, who came into the game with four straight passer ratings of under 100 for the first time since his injury-riddled 2017 season, bounced back with one of his best games of the season (20-26, 286, two TDs, no INTs).

Wilson hit seven of his first eight passes for 156 yards and a touchdown, with the only incompletion a throwaway on a pass to a well-covered George Fant. He had a perfect passer rating following the first half.

Grade: A-

Running back

Chris Carson had a really big day when it was needed with a career-high 133 yards and no fumbles.

This was billed as a big opportunity for C.J. Prosise as he is now the backup with Rashaad Penny out for the season.

But Prosise had just 15 yards on three carries in the first half and then never carried again after he apparently fumbled inside the Seattle 10-yard line with the Seahawks catching a break when it was ruled he was down.

And when Seattle needed a backup for Carson late in the game it was rookie Travis Homer who got the call, getting his first carry as a tailback (he had one earlier this season on a fake punt) in the fourth quarter.

Grade: B

Receivers

Really nice days for the big two of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Lockett, quiet the past three games while recovering from a shin contusion and a touch of the flu, bounced back in a big way with eight receptions for 120 yards, his fourth 100-yard game of the season.

Metcalf continued what is becoming the best season by a rookie receiver in Seattle history with an early TD.

And Josh Gordon finally made the kind of big play the team has been hoping for when he sneaked behind the Panthers defense in the second quarter and then leapt to make a diving grab of a Wilson pass for a 58-yard gain (though the less said about his passing, the better).

Grade: B

Tight end

Jacob Hollister had another decent day with three catches for 23 yards, though Tyrone Swoopes had a costly holding penalty.

Grade: B

Offensive line

A bunch of penalties late but a good day in helping Seattle move the ball at will early.

George Fant again got extensive use as an eligible lineman/tight end.

Seattle tried to target Fant in the end zone on a first-down play at the Carolina 14 in the first quarter but he was well covered.

Grade: C+

Defensive line

With Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah out, the Seahawks went with Quinton Jefferson and Rasheem Green as the starting ends.

But the real key was some fine play by tackles Poona Ford and Jarran Reed to force interceptions in the third quarter.

First, Ford tipped a pass right into the hands of linebacker K.J. Wright to stop a Carolina drive that had reached the Seattle 39.

On the next series, a good rush by Reed to sniff out a bootleg forced Allen to throw it straight to Wright to give Seattle the ball at the 21.

Green had his fourth sack of the season, which gave him the team high.

Grade: B

Linebacker

Two interceptions by Wright were the highlight, and the play was overall pretty good until all the injuries hit late in the game.

The Bobby Wagner injury was the lowlight.

The Panthers easily drove for a touchdown after Wagner left with a sprained ankle in the fourth quarter and Seattle undoubtedly missed his leadership and setting the alignment on the field (which got worse when Wright then left for a few plays).

Barton again had some learning moments — he appeared to react slowly and then miss a tackle on a screen pass in the first quarter. But he also appeared perfectly positioned to make an interception in the second quarter before the ball was batted down in front of him by Wagner.

Grade: B-

Secondary

Not good late, but injuries hurt.

The Seahawks played the second half without veteran Quandre Diggs, who suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter. Seattle opted to go with Lano Hill as the other safety to pair with Bradley McDougald instead of rookie Marquise Blair.

Ugo Amadi had not played a snap on defense since the second game of the year but entered the game as the nickel on the third defensive play of the game and held that role throughout.

Seattle went with a dime (six defensive backs) look on a third-and-10 play in the second quarter, with both Amadi and Hill on the field and again later in the quarter.

Grade: B-

Special teams

Another missed PAT but otherwise a good day.

Homer again handled kickoff returns, and Moore handled punt returns with Lockett still getting a break on those duties since his shin injury against the 49ers.

Grade: B+