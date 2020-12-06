Who could have predicted in October there’d ever be a time the Seahawks offense would be the cause for worry?

But that’s where we are after a stunning 17-12 loss at home to the New York Giants, who may have a pretty good defense, but not so good that that should have happened.

Seattle looked disjointed offensively all day, and that allowed for the Giants to take advantage of some second-half lapses by the defense to get a win that means the Seahawks are back in second place in the NFC West (via the tiebreaker with the Rams) and probably no longer able to count on having the division wrapped up by the time Los Angeles returns Dec. 27.

Yep, one game can change an awful lot in the NFL.

On to some grades.

Quarterback

Just another bad game for Russell Wilson, who seemed hesitant all day long, surprisingly just dropped a snap that turned into a turnover at one point, and seems long past the days of anyone worrying if this year he’ll finally get an MVP vote.

Wilson was off target on a couple of early throws and then also dropped a snap from center at midfield in the second quarter. As he did once earlier this year, Wilson tried to pick it up instead of falling on it and the Giants recovered.

Typifying his struggles, late in the third quarter Wilson appeared to have receivers open downfield but hesitated to throw and was sacked for a 15-yard loss, one of five times he was sacked.

Grade: D

Running back

Chris Carson looked good early but the running game got bogged down in the offensive struggles as the game wore on, and Carson let a pass go through his hands that turned into an interception in the second half.

Carlos Hyde was used a lot on third downs and DeeJay Dallas as the two-minute back.

Grade: C

Receiver

DK Metcalf had 80 yards and an Twitter-viral-worthy stiff arm going against James Bradberry. But he also had a drop late in the game and didn’t seem to make the overall impact as he has in most games this season.

Tyler Lockett had three catches early but then left briefly to be evaluated for a concussion and had 63 yards on six receptions overall.

Seattle got only one catch for six yards from its other receivers, making it evident there will be room for Josh Gordon in the rotation.

Grade: C-

Tight end

Seattle was hoping to do some damage with its tight ends with the way the Giants play, and got seven catches for 48 yards out of Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister. But typical of the day, Dissly was stopped a yard short on a third down catch in the second half that then led to a failed fourth down.

Grade: C

Offensive line

The Seahawks had to go with another line configuration with Jamarco Jones playing right tackle in place of the injured Cedric Ogbuehi.

Everyone seemed to struggle against a Giants defense that showed Seattle a lot of different looks allowing five sacks, though granted Wilson held the ball a long time on a few of them, as well.

On the first sack, Seattle seemed confused by a Giants stunt as Mike Iupati let Tae Crowder go right past him.

Rookie right guard Damien Lewis was called for a hold on a third-down run in the third quarter and in the second quarter was called for being ineligibly downfield, though that didn’t really appear to be his fault as the Giants blew up the timing of a screen pass.

Jones was assessed a penalty for illegal formation on the final play of the third quarter when he didn’t line up on the line of scrimmage.

Jones then suffered a groin injury in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Chad Wheeler, who was elevated off the practice squad Saturday and was getting his first snaps since the 2018 season when he was with the Giants.

Grade: D

Defensive line

Seattle got two sacks, one by Jamal Adams, and didn’t seem to get the same kind of consistent pressure as the last few weeks. One reason may have been Carlos Dunlap, who was dealing with a sore foot and seem to play mostly on third downs and obvious passing situations and had a muted impact in this game.

And the rushing numbers in the second half obviously indicate the Seahawks at times just got pushed around.

Grade: C

Linebackers

The rushing stats don’t paint a pretty picture for the linebackers, either.

For much of the game, the Seattle linebackers did a pretty good job in coverage.

One notable example: K.J. Wright broke up a pass to Sterling Shepard on third down on the Giants’ first possession of the second half.

And rookie Jordyn Brooks showed impressive speed running Wayne Gallman down, with help from Adams, and seems to be making more of a presence with each week.

But it’s hard to excuse the third-quarter rushing.

Grade: C

Secondary

Not a bad day here overall.

Adams now has 7½ sacks and generally played well throughout.

One of Adams’ bigger plays came when he tackled tight end Evan Engram in the open field a yard short of a first down. That forced the Giants to kick a field goal in the fourth quarter and kept the game in reach.

Quandre Diggs got his fourth interception of the season, a career high, to stop a Giants drive deep in Seattle territory in the first quarter. Ryan Neal, in the game as a sixth defensive back, had the hit to jar the ball loose with Diggs then getting the pick.

Grade: B

Special teams

One of the only areas of the team that had an overall pretty good day.

Neal broke through to block a punt late in the first half to give Seattle a safety, and two punts by Michael Dickson downed inside the 10 kept the field flipped for much of the first half — the second helped set up the block punt.

And Jason Myers hit his 27th straight field goal.

But when Seattle needed something out of its return game, it didn’t get it, with rookie Freddie Swain stopped at the 18 on a return following the Giants field goal that made it 17-5.

Grade: B