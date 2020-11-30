Monday night kicked off a stretch of games for Seattle when the most important thing is to simply do the most important thing — win.

And win Seattle did against the Eagles in, despite a final score of 23-17, what might indicate was pretty much the most comfortable win of the year for Seattle.

The Seahawks took a 14-0 lead late in the first half and never again let the Eagles have the ball facing less than an eight-point deficit.

And if you wanted more in style points, the Rams and Cardinals would both rather have just had wins in games they blew over the weekend.

Seattle is 8-3 this season, 11-2 on Monday nights under coach Pete Carroll and 4-1 in prime time this season.

On to some grades:

Quarterback

This might not have been the flashiest game of the year for Russell Wilson. He had a few misplays early, overthrowing DK Metcalf on a slant route in the end zone on the failed first drive and the play clock run down for a delay penalty late in the first quarter, which helped kill another drive.

Advertising

But for the second consecutive game he was turnover free and ultimately efficient, 22-for-31 for 230 yards and a touchdown.

Grade: B-plus

Running back

Chris Carson was back, and though he didn’t put up huge numbers — 41 yards on eight carries — his 16-yard TD in the second quarter was one of the game’s most important plays and showed he can do what none of Seattle’s other backs can.

Contrast Carson’s 5.1 yards per carry with Carlos Hyde’s 1.5 (22 yards on 15 carries). The Eagles have a good front, though, and it figured to be hard to get yards. Carson at least was able to get some key ones.

Grade: B

Wide receiver

Another week, another interesting matchup for DK Metcalf, this time against three-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay.

And this time there was zero doubt as to who won the battle, as Metcalf finished with a career-high 177 yards on 10 receptions. He was held without a touchdown only because he dropped a sure one in the fourth quarter. He has four drops in the past two games (all, worth noting, at night).

But cut him some slack for also recording his fifth 100-yard game of the season and again showing he’s a superstar in the making.

Advertising

Tyler Lockett, who has been battling a knee injury, was held to 23 yards on three carries, and David Moore had a bizarre night with minus-six yards on three receptions but also a touchdown.

Grade: B-plus

Tight end

In the first game without starter Greg Olsen, the Seahawks tight ends didn’t have a huge role most of the night in the passing game.

Jacob Hollister had two receptions on five targets for 11 yards, with the ball never going the way of Will Dissly or Colby Parkinson, who saw his first real action.

Grade: B

Offensive line

Cedric Ogbuehi got his first start since 2017 at right tackle in place of the injured Brandon Shell, which was also the fourth different starting configuration for Seattle’s line in four weeks, going against a tough Eagles front.

Ogbuehi was called for a hold that nullified an apparent touchdown run by Hyde in the fourth quarter, and Seattle had a tough time carving out a consistent rushing attack.

But Wilson also was sacked just twice and hit seven times, not bad against a good Eagles defense that came into the game averaging 3.4 sacks.

Advertising

Grade: B

Defensive line

Carson Wentz had been sacked at least three times in eight consecutive games, and the Seahawks continued that trend, getting six. Seattle has 22 sacks in its past five games.

Rasheem Green got a sack to end the Eagles’ third series, typifying the night for the Seattle front, which also played a big role in to limiting the Eagles to just 70 yards on 14 carries. Miles Sanders, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt leading NFL among rusher coming into the game, had just 15 on six.

Grade: A-minus

Linebacker

An overall solid night here as the yardage and point totals showed.

Bobby Wagner, rated the No. 1 linebacker in the NFL for the season this week by Pro Football Focus, showed why when he roamed far downfield in the first quarter to break up a pass to tight end Dallas Goedert in man coverage.

Goedert, though, got the better of Seattle’s linebackers a few times in coverage as the game wore on, including Philly’s first touchdown in the second quarter and beating Jordyn Brooks to convert a third-and-two late in the third.

Brooks also was called for pass interference on Goedert in the fourth quarter.

Sponsored

But in general, the Seattle backers made the plays when needed. Notably, K.J. Wright came up with one of the game’s key plays when he batted down a Wentz pass on fourth down at the Eagles 48 early in the fourth quarter.

Grade: A-minus

Secondary

Sure, the Philly pass offense is one of the worst in the NFL.

But at least the Seahawks continued to make it look that bad.

Jamal Adams, who played the previous two games with a shoulder injury, appeared healthy and showed as much confidence as he has in his first year with Seattle. Among a handful of important plays, Adams had a sack of Wentz on a third down to stop the Eagles first drive of the second half at the Seattle 24 and has 6.5 this season.

Shaquill Griffin, in his first game back after missing four, was called for a pass interference in the fourth quarter but also had a pass breakup.

Quandre Diggs had an interception in the end zone early in the fourth quarter on a pass admittedly thrown right to him to stop Philly’s last gasp to make it a game.

Advertising

The Seahawks used a dime defense on occasion, with Ryan Neal coming on as a sixth defensive back, with Ugo Amadi playing the nickel throughout.

Grade: B-plus

Special teams

Seattle again had good coverage throughout. Among notable plays, Cody Barton levied a big hit on Eagles returner Boston Scott at the 20 following the first Seahawks touchdown.

D.J. Reed handled kickoff returns and punt returns for the first time this season.

Jason Myers has made 26 consecutive field-goal attempts in the regular season after hitting all three against the Eagles.

Grade: A