So, the Seahawks are 9-2.

And maybe more impressively they are now 6-0 on the road — the best road start to a season in Seattle history and already tying the 2013 Seahawks for the most road wins in team history.

That team went 6-2 on the road en route to a 13-3 record and a Super Bowl title.

Who knows if these Seahawks can win a Super Bowl? But Sunday’s win again showed that they have to stay in the conversation.

Seattle now is also 4-0 in dreaded 10 a.m. starts.

The Seahawks now wait to see how the 49ers do against the Packers in the Sunday night game and a chance to maybe move into first in the NFC West.

On to the grades.

Quarterback

This was another game when the biggest difference might have been the quarterbacks’ play.

While Carson Wentz had four turnovers of his own, Wilson had just one and made a number of plays that helped Seattle win it.

Grade: A

Running back

Penny, Penny, Penny!

Rashaad Penny, on the field for just three plays against the 49ers, saw more action Sunday and had a 26-yard run in the second quarter that set up a field goal that put Seattle ahead 10-3 and then had a 58-yard TD in the third quarter that broke the game open on the way to a career-high 129 yards on 14 carries

Chris Carson had two fumbles, though the one that he appeared to lose was charged to Wilson. Still, another day when you have to wonder a little about Carson.

Grade: B

Receiver

DK Metcalf, for all of his wondrous play as a rookie, showed some of his youth on this day with what could charitably called at least two drops — one on a sure touchdown at the end of the first half and another early in the third quarter.

The latter catch might have been a tough one but it’s also the type of catch Doug Baldwin might have made back in the day.

But big kudos to Malik Turner for the early flea-flicker TD.

Grade: B

Tight end

Jacob Hollister filled in for Luke Willson and had two catches and the onside kick recovery at the end.

Grade: B+

Offensive line

Seattle officially gave up six sacks. But two of them were on plays of zero yards and against a really good defensive front the Seahawks made some plays when it really mattered.

Grade: B

Defensive line

The Eagles had 106 yards rushing, but it really didn’t seem to matter.

Rasheem Green was the other starting DE with Jadeveon Clowney out and had some big plays. And this was the best game yet for Ziggy Ansah who had 1½ sacks — he had just one sack coming into the game.

Grade: A

Linebackers

Shaquem Griffin was again used regularly as a pass rusher in obvious passing situations, though at least once early on he dropped into coverage and he had two quarterback hurries. The defensive line played so well that the linebackers barely needed to make a play.

Grade: A

Secondary

Interceptions by Bradley McDougald and Tre Flowers said a lot.

Akeem King played the nickel spot and it seemed to go well.

Grade: A

Special teams

Michael Dickson’s 27-yard punt into the wind following Seattle’s first offensive possession helped set up the Eagles’ first field goal. But he also had a few punts later that put the Eagles in poor field position and helped set up the win.

Grade: B