And now everyone can exhale.

Russell Wilson proved he’s just fine, the running game felt imposing in a way it hasn’t for a while, and the defensive additions over the last weeks and months may be about to truly pay off.

Put it together, and the Seahawks got a 28-21 win over Arizona that felt like the best of the year.

Certainly, it was the most important in stopping a two-game losing streak and a skid of three losses in four games, and allowing Seattle to move back into first in the NFC West at 7-3.

On to some much happier grades.

Quarterback

Wilson threw for a season-low 197 passing yards (though another 46 were gained via a defensive pass interference). But he never put the ball in harm’s way, made two spectacular touchdown throws, and also ran smartly for 42 yards on 10 carries.

Grade: A

Running back

Carlos Hyde got the start with Chris Carson inactive and showed why Seattle wanted him — and had missed him the last three weeks — with a tough 79 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown to power a rushing attack that got 165 overall, second most this season with the Seahawks obviously trying to exploit a banged-up Arizona defensive line.

In something of a surprise, Bo Scarbrough — elevated off the practice squad before the game — was the second running back used behind Hyde and before rookie DeeJay Dallas, who started two games earlier this year when Carson was out.

But after playing well, Scarbrough suffered a hamstring injury late in the game.

Grade: A

Receiver

No huge numbers like last time against Arizona.

But plays were made when they were needed to.

DK Metcalf got free behind a zone for the first touchdown of the game and also drew the defensive pass interference on Patrick Peterson late in the first half and also had a 43-yard completion against Peterson negated due to penalty (that would have made all the numbers look a lot different). Metcalf finished with 46 yards on three receptions but also had a drop.

Tyler Lockett shrugged off a bruised knee that had him officially listed as questionable for the game and had a TD grab and a gutty nine receptions for 67 yards overall.

And David Moore made a heady play to recover a fumbled snap on the second series but in the second quarter came up a yard short of picking up the first down on a third-and-three completion when he stepped out of bounds instead of turning upfield into a defender.

Grade: B

Tight end

The worst news here was a foot injury to veteran Greg Olsen that appeared serious.

Jacob Hollister had a big play to convert a third down on Seattle’s final possession and the tight ends as a group had five catches for 44 yards.

Grade: B

Offensive line

Rookie Damien Lewis got the surprise start at center in place of the injured Ethan Pocic and Kyle Fuller, moving over from right guard.

It was his first start at center at any level and there were some early predictable growing pains as Wilson mishandled a snap that Seattle was fortunate to recover, and then he also got called for a hold that nullified the long pass to Metcalf, though in fairness to Lewis, it looked like a pretty dubious call.

But overall, the rushing numbers indicated that Seattle’s front largely got the job done, as did the fact Wilson was sacked just three times after a combined 11 the last two weeks.

One big negative — RT Brandon Shell leaving late with a leg injury.

Grade: B

Defensive line

This was the best game of the season for the defensive front as the additions of Carlos Dunlap and Snacks Harrison and the return of Rasheem Green and Benson Mayowa from injuries is beginning to really pay off.

Dunlap had two sacks and three QB hits, while L.J. Collier may have played his best game as a Seahawk. Collier got a sack on the second drive and drew a holding penalty in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter.

Harrison drew a hold on Arizona’s Justin Pugh in the second quarter, indicative of the good play of the interior line, as the Cardinals were held to just 3.2 yards per carry.

Grade: A

Linebacker

A good day here in general, too, as Bobby Wagner had nine tackles and K.J. Wright six.

Wright turned in a key play keeping containment when Kyler Murray kept the ball and tried to run around the edge on a third-and-one late in the second quarter, making the tackle for a 2-yard loss.

Wagner, though, got called for a horse collar tackle on the first drive of the second half that helped key a touchdown drive.

Grade: B

Secondary

A somewhat mixed bag here, though holding Arizona to 21 points is an accomplishment given the way things have been going.

D.J. Reed played another nice game with a team-high 11 tackles and a pass defense on the final series.

Quandre Diggs made the kind of big hit that’s been lacking too often this season when he lined up tight end Dan Arnold from behind to jar the ball loose on what could have been a first down for Arizona inside the Seattle 30 late in the second quarter. Arizona punted a play later.

But Diggs needed to know when — and when not — to unleash the hammer in the third quarter when he was called for unnecessary roughness on a late hit on DeAndre Hopkins on a pass that was nowhere close to being complete on a third-down play, giving Arizona a first down.

Hopkins, averaging 95.7 yards per game, second in the NFL, was held to one catch for seven yards in the first half.

Tre Flowers, who had been playing better of late, had a tough night, especially when given a really tough matchup in Hopkins, notably missing a tackle in the third quarter that allowed Hopkins to turn a short pass into a 23-yard gain.

It was hard to know for sure, but at first glance it appeared Jamal Adams blew the coverage that resulted in the easy touchdown pass to Chase Edmonds early in the fourth quarter.

But Adams was again a real pest when rushing, forcing the grounding penalty that set up the safety.

Grade: B

Special teams

Another really good day here.

Kick coverage was again strong, notably when Ryan Neal burst through to tackle Chase Edmonds at the 10 on a kickoff in the third quarter after Seattle had taken a 23-14 lead.

Jason Myers missed an extra point but made a 41-yard field goal with 2:21 left after hitting another one in the first half, and has now made 23 straight dating to last season, the second-longest streak in team history.

Grade: A