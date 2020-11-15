Is it panic time for the Seahawks?

Well, any hope they could build a nice cushion in the NFC West is gone now, with Seattle locked in a 6-3 tie with the Rams and Cardinals.

The good news is they now get both the Rams and Cardinals at home in Seattle. But the bad news is those may now be must-win games, with Seattle unable to afford any surprise slip-ups the rest of the way.

And in worse news, Seattle is also no longer at least tied for the lead in the NFC, falling behind 7-2 Green Bay and New Orleans and 7-3 Tampa Bay.

Lots of work to do by Thursday and not much time to do it.

Quarterback

This felt like Russell Wilson’s worst game of the season because this time he didn’t counter a few bad throws with a few other miraculous ones.

Instead, Wilson seemed tentative throughout, most notably when he passed up running with a lot of room in front of him to instead throw a pass to Will Dissly in the end zone that was picked off.

He also just missed on a few throws, such as when he overshot an open Freddie Swain for a potential touchdown in the second quarter from the Rams 24.

Wilson now has five interceptions in two games and eight in his last three, and 10 for the season, just one off his career high with seven games left to play — he had a combined 12 the past two seasons.

Grade: D

Running back

Alex Collins got the surprise start at tailback in place of injured Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde less than two weeks after joining the team, and in his first NFL game in almost two years showed some fresh legs and determination at times.

Travis Homer did some good work as the two-minute back especially with a couple receptions that keyed the drive at the end of the first half that got Seattle into field goal position. Homer, though, then suffered a hand injury and sat out the rest of the way with fullback Nick Bellore taking his role as the third-down back.

Rookie DeeJay Dallas, the starter the last two weeks, barely played until the final moments.

Grade: B

Wide receiver

In the matchup of the day, Jalen Ramsey got the better of DK Metcalf.

Metcalf did not have a target during the first half, when seven other Seattle receivers had receptions and did not have a target on any of the first 17 times he was solely covered by Ramsey through the first three quarters.

Metcalf had a deep pass early in the fourth quarter go just off his fingertips, with Ramsey appearing to complain he’d been shoved. He finished with just two catches for 28 yards.

Tyler Lockett took advantage of the Rams’ commitment on Metcalf and finished with 66 yards on five receptions. But there just wasn’t a lot going on with the passing game.

Grade: C

Tight end

The Rams have been susceptible to giving up yards to tight ends this season, and the Seahawks took advantage a few times.

Greg Olsen had a 22-yard gain on a third down to key the first scoring drive and then had an 11-yarder to pick up a third-and-10 in the fourth quarter, and the tight ends finished with 45 yards on four receptions overall.

Grade: B-

Offensive line

A mixed bag. It seemed pretty good early, and Aaron Donald didn’t make a tackle (though he did have two quarterback hits), a rare time he hasn’t wrecked the Seahawks.

But Seattle’s overall numbers show the offense wasn’t clicking really well, and the Rams finished with six sacks, three by Leonard Floyd, though a couple also seemed to be coverage sacks.

Kyle Fuller, making his first NFL start at center — and first of any kind since 2017 — in place of the injured Ethan Pocic appeared to play OK until the fourth quarter when he delivered a low snap to Wilson on a third-down play that turned into a lost fumble, giving the ball to the Rams at midfield.

Grade: C-

Defensive line

Poona Ford continued what’s been maybe the best overall season by any of Seattle’s defensive linemen. Ford got a good push to force an incompletion and a field goal on the Rams’ first drive and then got a sack to help kill a drive in the third quarter.

Carlos Dunlap again started and also got credit for a QB hit.

But other than Ford and Dunlap, no lineman was credited with a QB hit.

The Seahawks, though, did a decent job on the run overall, holding the Rams to 3.7 per carry.

Grade: C

Linebacker

The running stats and the way the Rams were somewhat kept in check later indicates the linebackers did OK.

Rookie Jordyn Brooks seems to keep improving, with a big breakup of a pass to Robert Woods on third down late in the game, and finished with six tackles.

K.J. Wright missed much of the week with an ankle injury but was back in the starting lineup.

He was lucky to not give up a touchdown, or at least a long completion, to wide-open Rams tight end Tyler Higbee in the fourth quarter when Goff’s pass was just overthrown.

Grade: B-

Secondary

Seattle’s seventh different starting secondary configuration this season featured D.J. Reed starting at left cornerback with Tre Flowers on the right in place of injured starters Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar. Ugo Amadi, back after missing two games, was again the starting nickel.

Jamal Adams missed a couple of plays on the Rams’ second series with a shoulder injury. He came back to force a fumble in the second quarter and finished with two sacks overall.

Reed played pretty well for the most part, finishing with a team-high 10 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Grade: C

Special teams

A good day here.

Jason Myers’ 61-yard field goal broke the team record of 58 by Josh Brown (2003) and Stephen Hauschka (2014). He had three overall and has made 21 in a row.

A Michael Dickson punt was fair caught at the 7 following Seattle’s second series, continuing a good year in that department.

Travis Homer also had a few decent returns, taking advantage of Kai Forbath’s inability to kick the ball deep.

Once Homer went out with an injury, Reed took over kickoff return duties and had a 49-yarder in the third quarter, the longest of the year for Seattle.

Grade: A