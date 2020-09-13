Season openers in the Pete Carroll era have rarely been comfortable for the Seahawks.

The last one that was came in 2014, a blowout win of Green Bay on the night the Super Bowl Banner was raised.

So, while there are some things you can maybe pick at in Seattle’s 38-25 win at Atlanta on Sunday, this was about as convincing of a win as most fans should realistically have hoped for, considering the truncated offseason and the Seahawks having to break in some significant new pieces.

On to some grades.

Quarterback

Wow. Start the MVP campaign for Russell Wilson as he was just about perfect in Week 1, throwing early and often and seeming in total control throughout.

Wilson was 31 of 35 for 322 yards and four touchdowns — one of the incompletions a drop on a well-thrown pass to a wide-open DK Metcalf — and also ran twice for 30 yards to serve as Seattle’s leading rusher.

There was no better evidence of Wilson’s mastery of the game than the 38-yard TD to Metcalf on a fourth-down play in the third quarter that was as big as any in the game. Wilson saw Metcalf in man coverage, waited for Metcalf to get open and threw a perfect pass.

Grade: A+

Running back

No big rushing numbers at all, and coach Pete Carroll will likely fixate on that some, but that seemed more the result of the offensive line struggling to create much space, especially on outside runs.

Chris Carson, though, showed up nice in the passing game with six receptions on six targets for 45 yards and two touchdowns.

Grade: B

Wide receiver

In a weird stat, Wilson was a perfect 27 of 27 for 227 yards when throwing to every receiver other than Metcalf. Metcalf had four receptions on eight targets for 95 yards and a TD.

Tyler Lockett had eight receptions on eight targets for 92 yards, and David Moore and Freddie Swain combined for four catches.

Metcalf had the one drop, but other than that hard to complain much here.

Grade: B+

Tight end

Greg Olsen, doing what he’s done so often in his career, caught a third-down pass from Wilson to key Seattle’s first scoring drive and had a TD catch in the third quarter.

And in his first action since the Achilles injury that ended his season last year, Will Dissly caught both of his targets.

Grade: B

Offensive line

Wilson was sacked three times, but only one seemed the direct result of the line: when Atlanta standout Grady Jarrett beat Seattle rookie Damien Lewis.

Lewis also had a couple of penalties later, the kind of thing to be expected of a rookie in a year like this with no preseason.

The lack of a running game — 43 yards on 16 carries by the tailback — is maybe a little concerning though.

Jordan Simmons filled in for Mike Iupati for a series in the second quarter, in which the Seahawks punted after five plays and then played again on a series in the second half as Carroll stuck to his plan of trying to get some bench players some playing time.

Grade: B

Defensive line

The pass rush seemed a little inconsistent but was far from non-existent.

Benson Mayowa, taking over as the starter at the rush end/LEO spot had two huge plays on fourth downs, once batting down a Matt Ryan pass in the first quarter and then breaking through to get a sack of Ryan on another in the third quarter.

L.J. Collier, getting the start at one defensive-end spot, broke through to force an early intentional grounding call, as well.

And the Seahawks settled down to play the run better as the game wore on.

Grade: B-

Linebacker

Bobby Wagner was fabulous early in pass coverage and also blew up a third-and-one run on Atlanta’s second series. Seattle then got a stop on fourth down.

First-round pick Jordyn Brooks entered the game at weakside linebacker on Atlanta’s third offensive possession but after they gained 37 yards on two plays, the Seahawks went back to Wright.

Brooks later played a series in the second half and had his first career tackle.

Grade: B

Secondary

Jamal Adams was somehow even better than advertised, making play after play after play both bringing pressure and in coverage.

Maybe none of his plays was bigger than breaking through to stop Todd Gurley short on a third-and-two at the 11 in the third quarter. The Falcons then failed to pick up the ensuing fourth down.

But the rest was a little spotty.

Quinton Dunbar got the start at right cornerback and gave up receptions on each of Atlanta’s first two drives and seemed a little rusty.

Shaquill Griffin also got beaten a few times and had a pass-interference penalty that led to an Atlanta field goal in the second quarter, though he also came back with a pivotal pass breakup late in the game.

Lano Hill, playing regularly in the dime package — meaning six defensive backs – came up with a big stop on a third down on Atlanta’s first series of the third quarter that set up the fake punt fumble by Atlanta. Seattle appears set to use its dime package more this season than a year ago. Hill, though, was also beaten for a long gain to Julio Jones in the second half.

All the passing yards from Atlanta — Matt Ryan threw for 450 — indicate the Seahawks have to clean some things up in the back end, though the pass rush also didn’t help at times.

But with two new starters and essentially a third in nickel back Marquise Blair, a little learning curve was to be expected.

Grade: B-

Special teams

Jason Myers made his only field-goal attempt and Michael Dickson had a few well-timed and well-placed punts.

The Seahawks appear to have made a change in their return game philosophy, taking much of it off Lockett’s shoulders. Travis Homer handled kickoff returns and David Moore punts.

There was also what Carroll called maybe the play of the game — the hit by Marquise Blair that forced a fumble on Atlanta’s momentarily-successful fake punt that forced a turnover.

Grade: B