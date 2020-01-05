PHILADELPHIA — It’ll be tempting for many nationally to say Seattle just won a battle of attrition, the Eagles losing quarterback Carson Wentz early in the game, the type of loss that’s impossible to overcome this time of year.

But as they did so often in the regular season, the Seahawks took advantage of their good fortune and Seattle appeared to have taken some control before Wentz was hurt.

While this was hardly an artful game — it’ll also be colored nationally as the worst of the four games on an otherwise truly wild wild-card weekend — it got the job done for Seattle.

It may not be the kind of performance that will get the job done going forward, though.

The Seahawks will need more out of their running game, and some of the overall sloppiness (the delay penalties) won’t be easily overcome in the future.

But those are matters for another day during a time of year when having another day is all that matters.

Quarterback

Russell Wilson was far better than his numbers might dictate — and the numbers were not bad (18 of 30, 325 yards passing and a team-high 45 rushing). He was fully in control throughout, never putting Seattle at risk and making the big play every time it was there.

Grade: A

Running back

Not much here with 19 yards on 17 carries.

But Marshawn Lynch got five that really mattered on his TD and also had a 20-yard reception.

Travis Homer again got the start but Lynch came in on the second possession of the game, then started the third possession.

Grade: C

Receiver

Wow, DK Metcalf! What a game for the rookie — a franchise record 160 yards for a rookie receiver in his first playoff game.

David Moore started the game as the team’s third receiver. But he appeared to run a bad route on an incompletion late in the first quarter and was replaced by John Ursua on the next play. But he came back to make a big play to set up the first TD.

Grade: A

Tight end

A tough day statistically — Jacob Hollister had two false starts — but a win’s a win.

Grade: C

Offensive line

Joey Hunt was blown away by Fletcher Cox on a play on the second possession of the game, Germain Ifedi had a false start after Seattle got to the Philly 38 and D.J. Fluker got called for a holding penalty that stopped a drive.

But George Fant played really well in place of Duane Brown and Wilson was sacked just once.

Grade: B

Defensive line

Jadeveon Clowney played his best game in two months and Seattle had seven sacks.

Grade: B

Linebacker

Rookie Cody Barton got the start at strongside linebacker for Mychal Kendricks, who led Seattle with 13 tackles in the win over the Eagles on Nov. 24.

He responded with 1.5 sacks and some good plays against the run.

Grade: B

Secondary

Tre Flowers a tough day with the two pass interference penalties. But no TDs were allowed.

Grade: B-

Special teams

Jason Myers had a 35-yard field goal blocked on the second possession of the game. It appeared as if the Eagles got some penetration through rookie Phil Haynes, seeing his first career action, and Ifedi.

David Moore again handled punt returns with the team saving Lockett from that duty. An early fair catch turned into a break for Seattle when Moore was tackled anyway, resulting in a 15-yard penalty on the Eagles.

Michael Dickson’s 44-yard punt pinned the Eagles back at their 7 midway through the second quarter.

Grade: B