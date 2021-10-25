And now we find out what the Seahawks are really made of.

This was the worst-case scenario of the games that we knew Russell Wilson had to miss, falling into the kind of hole that will make simply finishing with a winning record a fairly herculean effort.

Consider that now being 2-5, Seattle will have to go 6-3 the rest of the way just to finish 9-8. And that’s with two games left against the Cardinals and one each against the Rams and Packers, three of those four on the road.

So, yeah, Monday’s 13-10 loss to Saints will be a tough one to overcome.

On to some quick grades.

Quarterback

No, Geno Smith isn’t Russell Wilson.

It’s hard to know how much difference Wilson would have made, but for $35 million a year, he obviously would have made some.

But Smith also got little help from the running game, and the receiving corps also didn’t seem to get open a whole lot.

Advertising

Still, the third-down sack Smith took on Seattle’s second-to-last possession to create a 53-yard field goal try was simply the kind of play he had to avoid.

Grade: C

Running back

After being listed as questionable and practicing only on Saturday, Alex Collins again got the start. But neither Collins nor Rashaad Penny — in his first action since the opener — were able to get much done with the two combining for 44 yards on 22 carries.

On Seattle’s first series it appeared Collins had a lane to the inside on third and 1 but he tried to break it over tackle and was stopped for no gain.

Grade: C

Receiver

DK Metcalf was shadowed throughout by three-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore. He got the better of Lattimore on the early 84-yarder. But Lattimore seemed to get the better of Metcalf much of the rest of the night as he had just one more catch for 12 yards the rest of the way.

And Tyler Lockett couldn’t corral a deep pass down the left sideline under tight coverage late in the second quarter. It was a tough catch to make but the kind we’ve so often seen Lockett pull off.

Grade: C

Tight end

No idea where Will Dissly has gone but he was invisible on a night when you felt they could have used him.

Advertising

Gerald Everett had 11 yards on three catches but also a really costly penalty in the second quarter to kill a drive.

Grade: D

Offensive line

The lack of a running game and five sacks speak to what a tough night it was for the Seattle offensive line.

With Damien Lewis inactive due to a shoulder injury, Jamarco Jones got the start at left guard. But it’s hard to know how much that mattered as the entire OL seemed to struggle to get much push when it mattered most.

Grade: D

Defensive line

A pretty good day here overall as the line helped hold the Saints to just 94 yards rushing on 31 carries, and Alvin Kamara to just 51 on 20.

Al Woods played another really solid game overall. In the fourth quarter, he drew a holding penalty that negated a 30-yard completion on a drive in which the Saints ultimately punted and was a really key part of the run defense.

But he also had two bad penalties, running on late to get called for an offsides early to give the Saints a first down and then the encroachment on the final drive to turn a fourth-down field goal attempt into another first down.

Advertising

Poona Ford also played really well and Rasheem Green had two QB hits and a sack and Alton Robinson had a good game with four tackles, one for a loss.

Grade: B+

Linebackers

Bobby Wagner had seven tackles and played a key role in holding down the Saints’ running game.

And Jordyn Brooks had four tackles but made one of the game’s bigger plays in the second quarter.

Brooks leapt high to bat down a pass from Winston on third-and-goal at the 2 to force the Saints to settle for a field goal at the end of an 86-yard drive.

Grade: B

Secondary

A pretty good game here, too.

Sidney Jones started at left cornerback, but as Pete Carroll had said, rookie Tre Brown also played as the two rotated by series in the first half, then kept rotating in the second half.

Jones broke up a pass on third down to stop the Saints’ first drive and seemed to play a pretty solid game overall.

Sponsored

With Seattle playing particularly conservative on defense, appearing content to make the Saints hunt-and-peck their way down the field on a rainy and windy night, Jamal Adams was not used much as a pass rusher. But he came on a delayed blitz on a third down in the fourth quarter and batted down a pass. That came after he broke up a deep pass in the third quarter.

Ugo Amadi again got the start at nickel and most of the snaps, as well, and turned in one of the game’s big plays with his forced fumble of Adam Trautman late in the third quarter that led to Seattle’s tying field goal.

The Seahawks again used a dime package featuring Ryan Neal as a sixth defensive back on third-and-longs and other obvious passing downs.

Neal, though, got beat for a 31-yard completion to Kamara on the Saints’ drive before halftime that turned into the Saints only TD of the game.

Grade: B-

Special teams

A tough day here as Jason Myers went 1-3 when Seattle needed every point it could get. Sure, they were not gimmes — 44 and 53 — but Myers has now missed four field goals in the last five games after having hit 37 in a row.

Grade: D