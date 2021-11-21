Cue up the Jim Mora “playoffs?” meme.

The postseason hardly seems worth worrying about at this point for the Seahawks after a simply disastrous 23-13 loss to an Arizona team playing with backup quarterback Colt McCoy Sunday.

Give the Seahawks some credit for hanging in there and making hope feel alive briefly in the fourth quarter.

But Arizona was the vastly superior team for almost all 60 minutes of this one.

And now you wonder if the final seven games of this year will be spent mostly just discussing the futures of Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson and where things go from here.

Onto the early grades.

Quarterback

Wilson looked better than a week ago. But McCoy was the better QB for most of the game on this day as the Seahawks just never looked smooth on offense.

Wilson did look like himself on the scramble pass to Tyler Lockett late in the first half and again on the 48-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Wilson took snaps under center early, something he hadn’t done at all in Green Bay, indicating the finger was indeed better.

But it’s fair to say the injury and layoff killed much of the mojo Wilson seemed to have in the first five games of the season.

Grade: D

Running back

Rashaad Penny got what was his first career start and went 18 yards on the first play of the game. But he appeared to tweak his hamstring and headed to the sidelines and didn’t play again in the first half.

And that may have killed some of Seattle’s game plan.

Seattle wanted to exploit Arizona’s porous run defense but finished with just 85 yards on 18 carries and only 24 on seven in the second half.

Grade: C

Receiver

For much of the game Lockett was Seattle’s only real offense, finishing with four receptions for 115 yards. But Seattle got only four other receptions for 31 yards from the rest of its receivers — all from DK Metcalf.

But this was hardly a good game for Metcalf, who has just seven catches over the last two games for 57 yards.

To cite an example, Wilson took a deep shot to Metcalf midway through the third quarter on a first down. Metcalf was double covered and it would have been a spectacular catch. But it also appeared as if he had his hands on it. And given where the offense is right now, Seattle needs some plays like that to be made.

And Dee Eskridge was again a nonfactor.

Grade: C

Tight end

Gerald Everett had another nice day with three for 37 and one of the better plays of the day broke a tackle attempt by Budda Baker to get a first down on Seattle’s first play of the second half.

But highlights were few and far between everywhere.

Will Dissly had one catch for 16 yards but also a drop of Wilson pass in the third quarter on a play that seemed set up to gain some decent yardage.

Grade: C

Offensive line

The hope was Seattle could control this game up front.

But that never happened as the running game gained traction only in fits and starts and Wilson ended up being sacked four times.

Brandon Shell gave up a sack on the opening possession to Chandler Jones to set a tone.

Jones also had a sack on a third down in the third quarter when he burst through right guard on a stunt, a play that seemed more a matter of a scheme beating the Seahawks as much as anything else.

Grade: D

Defensive line

The interior defensive line was good, as the Seahawks held Arizona to 2.9 yards per carry and turning in both of Seattle’s sacks — Bryan Mone 1.5 and Poona Ford 0.5. But the pressure from the edges was invisible most of the day, and McCoy never seemed flustered.

Grade: C-minus

Linebackers

Arizona repeatedly targeted Seattle’s linebackers in pass coverage and Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks had struggles throughout, most evident in the eight receptions for 88 yards of tight end Zach Ertz.

Grade: D

Secondary

Injuries hamstrung the Seahawks at cornerback as Sidney Jones had to start at right corner with D.J. Reed out, and then had to move to left corner when Tre Brown left with a knee injury in the second quarter. Bless Austin, who had played only on special teams in six games before Sunday, had to go the rest of the way at right corner.

Jones also almost had a game-changing play on a third-quarter interception that was overturned after review. But this was a day of too many “what might have beens.”

Jamal Adams sniffed out a short pass to Rondale Moore in the second quarter and tackled him at the Arizona 2 to set up the field position that led to a Seahawks field goal.

But his late DPI on Ertz was a killer and it’s simply hard to excuse the way McCoy threw for 328 yards.

Grade: D

Special teams

This was mostly a decent day for Seattle as an early Michael Dickson punt downed at the 5 led to a Seattle field goal in the second quarter.

But Jason Myers’ kickoff out of bounds to start the second half was ominous, and help set up an Arizona field goal that put the Cardinals on top by 10.

And letting Moore return the kickoff after the score was cut to 16-13 to the 33 also didn’t help matters.

Grade: C