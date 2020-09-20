You wanted the Seahawks to pass more, you got the Seahawks to pass more, even when it didn’t seem to necessarily make sense Sunday.

The decision to go deep to Tyler Lockett on a third-and-1 at the 31 with 1:42 left would have been even more heavily scrutinized had the Seahawks not come up with the game-saving play as time ran out.

Instead, the play call will provide for a little side note on a day when Russell Wilson couldn’t have been better and Seattle’s defense again traded calm for alarm, allowing 464 yards.

Onto some grades:

Quarterback

Wilson tied a career-high with five touchdowns — done three times previously — and now nine in four games.

Just about every pass seemed on point and he also ran smartly for 39 yards.

Let the MVP campaign go up another notch.

Grade: A+

Running back

Seattle indeed got Chris Carson and the running back corps more carries than last week, and Carson responded with a gutty 72 yards on 17 carries while also kicking in 36 yards on three catches, including the 18-yard reception for Seattle’s final score.

Carlos Hyde also excited the Seahawks bench with a physical run in the second quarter, though he largely gave way to Carson with just five carries overall.

Grade: B+

Receiver

DK Metcalf sparred all game long — literally at one point — with standout New England corner Stephon Gilmore and ultimately got the better of him with a 54-yard score and another reception that set up a score in the final quarter.

Tyler Lockett, David Moore and Freddie Swain also all had scores.

Grade: A

Tight end

The big blotch on this group was the early pass that glanced off Greg Olsen’s hands and straight to Devin McCourty for a New England pick-six on the third play of the game.

And the tight ends were surprisingly quiet in the passing game with Will Dissly getting the only catch, for 9 yards.

Grade: C

Offensive line

The way the offense moved the ball was testament to the line’s overall play.

Still, the protection was a little leaky at times — Wilson was sacked twice and had three throwaways — and there were a few too many mistakes.

The line had a tough series on Seattle’s first possession of the fourth quarter with rookie Damien Lewis getting called for a hold — his third in two games — and then Jordan Simmons illegally downfield.

Duane Brown also had a holding penalty in the second quarter.

Grade: B+

Defensive line

The line again failed to mount much of a consistent rush with just four linemen.

But the Seahawks did do a nice job clogging up a New England rushing attack that had rushed for 217 yards last week against Miami, the most in the league.

L.J. Collier batted down a pass at the line and also had the play of the game at the end.

A knee injury suffered by Bruce Irvin late in the game — he was listed as doubtful to return — won’t help things.

Suffice to say, the pass rush remains the biggest question about this team with the Seahawks forced to bring extra rushers to get any pressure, which exposes the secondary, and led to a few big plays Sunday.

Grade: C

Linebacker

Any game when the Seahawks contain the run as they did Sunday — allowing 67 yards on 25 carries — means middle linebacker Bobby Wagner is doing his job.

Wagner’s efforts helped keep Newton to just 47 yards and 11 carries.

First-round pick Jordyn Brooks got on the field for a few plays at weakside linebacker.

Grade: B

Defensive backs

The secondary had to overcome all kinds of adversity with the ejection of Quandre Diggs and then a knee injury to Marquise Blair.

But while there were a few wobbles, they ultimately made it through, thanks in large part to another sterling game from Jamal Adams.

Adams was beaten for a 49-yard pass to Julian Edelman that set up a New England touchdown in the fourth quarter. But otherwise, he was mostly his usual wrecking-ball self, rebounding from that play to stop Newton on a two-point conversion run.

He then had the third-down stop on New England’s next possession when the Patriots had a chance to take the lead. He also had a sack that forced a New England field goal in the third quarter, his second of the year.

Ugo Amadi filled in for Blair as the nickel and more than held his own, and Quinton Dunbar came up with his first big play as a Seahawk, jumping the route on a pass in the third quarter to give Seattle the ball at the 48, leading to a quick touchdown.

Lano Hill filled in at free safety and showed why the team likes him when he threw his body into the pile on the last series to help break up Newton’s run.

Dunbar, though, struggled enough that the Seahawks went with Tre Flowers at right cornerback on the final series of the game.

Grade: B-

Special teams

Punter Michael Dickson turned in one of the key plays of the game, a 63-yard punt after the Seahawks were stopped with a 28-23 lead early in the fourth quarter. The kick, coupled with a New England holding penalty forced the Pats to start at their own 7.

Travis Homer had a 44-yard kick return in the first half and Cody Barton the huge hit on the kickoff return, among other highlights.

Grade: A