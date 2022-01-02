So who says the Seahawks can’t ever do anything easily?

In one of their hardest seasons, what they have done is beat up on the dregs of the NFL pretty handily — those not named the Bears, anyway.

After Sunday’s 51-29 victory over Detroit, Seattle now has six wins — three against Jacksonville, Houston and now Detroit, each by 20 or more and by a combined 66 points.

The others are the two against the 49ers, each by a touchdown, and the 12-point win in the season opener at Indianapolis that will always give this season a feeling of what-might-have-been.

On to some grades.

Quarterback

If this is it for Russell Wilson in Seattle as a Seahawk, he left fans with one last highlight-reel performance. OK sure, it was only the Lions. But Arizona and Kyler Murray scored just 12 points against Detroit a few weeks ago.

Wilson, wearing a half-glove on his throwing hand from the second series on, wasn’t perfect, off-target on a couple of throws (though worth noting he was 0-2 before he put the glove on, 20-27 after). But he threw for four TDs for the second time this season and hit the big throws when he had to, such as the early 58-yarder to Freddie Swain and the third-down TD toss to DK Metcalf on a blitz. He also had his longest run of the year, a 17-yarder in the fourth quarter, as well as a QB sneak on a fourth down, and was sacked just once.

Grade: A-minus

Running back

So have the Seahawks really found their running back of the future in the running back they once thought would be the running back of their future?

Rashaad Penny’s resurgence can no longer really be considered just a couple-of-games fluke as he was the dominant player of the first half with 144 yards — the most yards any Seahawk has ever rushed for in the first half of a game. That was a career high for Penny for a game, and he finished with 170.

Travis Homer chipped in 27 yards while DeeJay Dallas dealt with a thigh injury.

Grade: A

Receiver

So much for not being able to find DK Metcalf.

His three touchdowns were a career high and gave him 12 for the season, also a career high, and four in the past two games.

And boy does Freddie Swain at times really find himself wide open. That happened again Sunday with his early 58-yard gain that helped swing things in Seattle’s favor.

And nice to see Dee Eskridge with the late 30-yard run, the kind Seattle would like to see more.

Grade: A

Tight end

A good day here in general with five receptions out of the tight end group, though Gerald Everett had a drop on what would likely have been a first down in the second quarter.

Colby Parkinson made maybe his biggest play as a Seahawk when he turned a short pass into a 12-yard gain to convert a third-and-seven in the third quarter.

Grade: B-plus

Offensive line

Hard to argue with 265 yards rushing and just one sack.

And when the Seahawks needed to quell Detroit’s minor uprising after cutting the lead to 38-22, the Seahawks were able to do it — unlike so many other times this year when Seattle struggled to finish games.

The Seahawks pulled a surprise and started Phil Haynes at left guard in place of Damien Lewis, who is on the COVID-19 reserve list. It was the first start ever for Haynes, a fourth-round pick in 2019, and he appeared to acquit himself well. Wilson also credited center Ethan Pocic with his presnap setting of blocking assignments and sniffing out pressures.

Grade: A

Defensive line

A good day here overall as Seattle held the Lions to 95 yards rushing — but with 31 coming on a play late in the first half. Stopping the run was job one to force backup QB Tim Boyle to pass, and other than two blips (the other being the 26-yard TD run by receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown), Seattle did that.

Poona Ford led the way up front with three tackles and a QB hit, and Bryan Mone returned from missing two games with three tackles and a pass defense.

You might still like to see a little more of a consistent pass rush, though, as Seattle did not have a sack and just five QB hits on 37 pass attempts, the first time this year Seattle didn’t have a sack.

Grade: B

Linebacker

Bobby Wagner left with a knee injury on the first play of the game — coach Pete Carroll later called it a sprain with no specific diagnosis yet — and was replaced in the middle by Cody Barton.

Barton finished with seven tackles, one for a loss, and a QB hit as well as a pass defense. But the middle of the defense got blocked out of the way on the St. Brown TD run.

Jordyn Brooks finished a game-high 10 tackles in helping settle the defense in the absence of Wagner, one coming on the third-and-two on Detroit’s first series setting up the fourth down that then failed.

Grade: B

Secondary

Finally, in the 16th game of the season, an interception for a cornerback. And then, ultimately, three — two by D.J. Reed and another by Ugo Amadi, which should have been a pick-six if Amadi hadn’t inexplicably lost control of the ball.

Seattle did give up a lot of passing yards late — Boyle was 15 of 24 for 193 in the second half and two TDs. But he also threw all three picks in the second half, and Detroit never got closer than 16.

John Reid got his second straight start at cornerback, but this time on the left side with D.J. Reed back on the right side. When he left, Seattle had to go with practice squad call-up Michael Jackson, who ended up with two passes defensed.

Ryan Neal, starting for the fourth straight game in place of injured Jamal Adams, almost forced a fumble in the first half before the play was instead ruled an incomplete pass.

Grade: B-plus

Special teams

A pretty solid day here as Jason Myers bounced back with three field goals and Seattle also got a 27-yard kickoff return from Dallas.

But the Seahawks let Detroit briefly get back in it in the first allowing a 47-yard return by Godwin Igwebuike after Seattle had taken a 17-0 lead. That set up a Detroit touchdown drive. And a holding penalty on Edmond Robinson, a practice squad COVID-19 replacement call-up, negated a 37-yard punt return by Swain to the 45, that was instead moved back to the 10.

Grade: B