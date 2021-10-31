Maybe the temptation will be to put an asterisk by the Seahawks’ 31-7 win Sunday over Jacksonville.

The Jags, to be sure, looked more like the team that had lost 20 in a row rather than the one that beat Miami two weeks ago, and Trevor Lawrence looked every bit the rookie, still-learning quarterback.

And it was hard to tell the Jags had a bye week with all the sloppy plays and penalties.

But wins are wins in the NFL, and everybody else in the NFC West is going to (or already has) get their shot at the Jags this year.

So give it to the Seahawks for taking care of business nice and clean Sunday.

Quarterback

Going against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL compelled the Seahawks to throw the ball a lot more than they did Monday when they went against one of the best pass defenses in the NFL. Funny how that works. Smith completed his first 14 passes and finished 20-for-24 for 195 yards and two TDs while also sneaking for another TD. And for the second straight game, he did not have a turnover. His only interception since taking over is the late one against the Rams when Tyler Lockett fell down (or was tripped).

Grade: A

Running back

The overall numbers don’t look like much — 69 yards on 25 carries.

But the running game was effective early as Alex Collins had 25 yards on five carries in the first quarter with long runs of 12 and 9 on two of his first three carries. And if you believe that some good runs can open up the passing game, it sure seemed to against the Jags. However, you’d have liked to see Rashaad Penny have more success than the 7 yards on seven carries he had Sunday. Seattle will need more out of Penny going forward with it unclear when or if Chris Carson will return.

Grade: B

Receiver

The answer of how to get the ball more to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf was to go against a secondary that doesn’t include Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams. Going against a Jags secondary far less fearsome, the Seahawks got Lockett and Metcalf going from the start and they combined for 18 receptions for 185 yards and two TDs, with Lockett getting 12 receptions for 142 yards and Metcalf six for 43 and two TDs.

Grade: A

Tight end

Being able to get the ball to the receivers at will meant not a lot of targets for the tight ends. But they’d have probably been wide open if needed.

Grade: B

Offensive line

The Seahawks made one significant change on the offensive line with Ethan Pocic taking over the starting center spot from Kyle Fuller. And he may keep it as Pocic played the entire game. One reason for making the change was to clean up some communication issues, and Seattle’s offense seemed to run much smoother in that regard Sunday. Seattle also got Damien Lewis back at left guard and Brandon Shell at right tackle, and going with what appears to be their best line paid dividends throughout. Smith was sacked three times, but at least one appeared to be his fault for not seeing a blitz in time.

And yes, you’d have liked to see the line dominate on that first series at the goal line instead of needing four plays to punch it in.

But the best news is that the line appeared to get out of the game healthy and now has the bye week to get healthier before the homestretch.

Grade: B

Defensive line

The Seahawks again started their “big” defensive line featuring tackles Al Woods, Bryan Mone and Poona Ford along with end Rasheem Green. Seattle undoubtedly wanted to contain the running of second-year running back James Robinson, who was averaging 5.5 yards per carry coming in. Robinson averaged exactly that — 22 yards on four carries — before suffering an ankle injury that sidelined him the final three quarters. Without Robinson, the Jags had no real running threat to speak of as former Seahawk Carlos Hyde had 32 yards on nine carries and the Jags 82 on 19 overall.

The Seahawks pass rush was a little inconsistent early but usually seemed there when the Seahawks needed it as they had seven QB hits.

Grade: A

Linebackers

Bobby Wagner had a game-high 14 tackles and Jordyn Brooks 8 as the Seahawks did a nice job of not letting big gains turn into bigger ones — always a prime job of the linebackers.

The Jags didn’t have a gain of longer than 14 and averaged just 3.7 per play.

Grade: A

Secondary

Rookie Tre Brown got his first start at left cornerback. And like Pocic, he may hold onto that job after helping the Seahawks limit the Jags to seven points.

But the defensive star was safety Quandre Diggs. In the first quarter, he had perfect coverage on a deep route that the Jags obviously hoped would turn into a big play, compelling Lawrence to dump off the ball.

And in the second quarter when Lawrence did try to take a shot deep, Diggs stepped in front of it for an interception that helped turn the game Seattle’s way.

With Marquise Blair out for the year, Ugo Amadi got all the snaps at nickel.

And Seattle again used its dime package with Ryan Neal as a sixth defensive back on most third downs.

Jamal Adams didn’t appear to blitz much, but it was also hardly needed.

Grade: A

Special teams

Special teams weren’t a big factor in this one. Well, not until the very end when Travis Homer had a Johnny-on-the-spot scoop of the Jags’ onside kick to return it 43 yards for a touchdown. But the coverage units were solid, and Jason Myers, who missed two field goals Monday, hit his only attempt of 31 yards in the second quarter.

Grade: A