Of all the things you can question about the Seahawks, what you can’t is their ability to just somehow find a way.

This felt like the annual dreary home loss on a wet field that inevitably would come back to haunt them somehow.

But give these Seahawks just an inch, or even less, and they find a way to take a mile.

And while many are sure to question Mike Zimmer’s decision not to kick a field goal and at least assure that the worst his team would likely get out of regulation is a tie, that opening was all Seattle needed to pull off yet another hard-to-believe comeback.

And now Seattle heads happily into the bye at 5-0 for the first time in team history.

And if a skeptic will note they also are 21 seconds away from maybe being 2-3, an NFL axiom is that your record is what you are.

Onto the grades:

Quarterback

OK, so one really bad pass by Russell Wilson on the interception that looked like it would doom the Seahawks for good, and there were a few other un-Wilson-like moments.

But, boy, that comeback. Two perfect fourth-down passes were enough to undo a night of misery.

Grade: A-

Running back

Chris Carson had a really rugged 29-yard touchdown in which he plowed through perennial Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith that turned into a thing of beauty and six more catches. The Seahawks need to get Carlos Hyde back, though.

Grade: B

Receiver

For much of the night there wasn’t much — Seattle had just one drive of longer than 38 until the final drive.

But when there had to be, there was everything, as DK Metcalf ended up with another big night, six catches for 93 yards and the two fourth-down receptions on the final drive, including the touchdown to win it.

Tyler Lockett also was held in check much of the night but came up big on the last drive.

This felt like a night, though, when Seattle saw it has needs for a third receiver.

David Moore had his hands on what would have been a spectacular touchdown catch late in the third quarter. He’s made a few of those already this year, though, so it’s hard to expect him to make them all.

Grade: B+

Tight end

It’s hard not to really have all the feelings as Will Dissly got his first touchdown since tearing his Achilles last season at Cleveland, which occurred almost exactly a year ago on Oct. 13.

Grade: B

Offensive line

The Seahawks’ offensive line really struggled early, like just about everyone on offense did.

But when Wilson really had to have time at the end, he got it.

Jordan Simmons appeared to do yeoman’s work filling in for the injured Mike Iupati at left guard. Seattle, though gave up four sacks in the first half as the Vikings for much of the night just seemed to manhandle the Seahawks

Grade: B-

Defensive line

Well, another position where the grade gets a lot better based on the victory.

The 201 rushing yards seemed like it might be the story of the game, especially with the Vikings appearing ready to run out the clock on the final drive. Carroll said later “we just got blocked’’ at times during the game.

But then came that final stop when the Seahawks really had to have it.

L.J. Collier had his first career sack in the first half in turning in what felt like the best game of his career so far.

Damontre Moore forced the fumble that led to Seattle’s second touchdown.

And Benson Mayowa had a forced fumble, a sack and played a key role in stopping each of Minnesota’s final two runs.

Grade: B-

Linebacker

K.J. Wright showed he could catch it, with the interception that helped key the third-quarter onslaught. And Bobby Wagner was big at the end when he needed to be to help sniff out the fourth down run.

Cody Barton also seemed to have a nice game.

But the rushing yards would have been a hard pill to swallow for this group if not for the comeback.

Grade: B

Secondary

The Seahawks again had too many lapses in coverage, especially in man situations.

Particularly struggling was Tre Flowers, who had to play part of two series in the second half when Quinton Dunbar left for a time for the locker room to have an injury checked out.

Ryan Neal, again getting the start at safety in place of the injured Jamal Adams, missed on a tackle for a loss in the fourth quarter.

Shaquill Griffin, though, had a big pass breakup on a third-down play that forced a field goal in the second quarter.

Grade: C

Special teams

This was again another day when the special teams played a huge role in the win.

The Seahawks had perfect execution on a punt in the first quarter when Michael Dickson’s punt from the Vikings’ 37 was downed at the 2 by Linden Stephens.

Seattle again got great coverage, most notably a rocking hit by Moore on a kickoff return following the touchdown that put Seattle ahead 21-13 of Ameer Abdullah.

And late in the third quarter, Ugo Amadi downed a Dickson punt at the 3 after Seattle had been stopped, leading 21-19.

Stopping the two-point play was also monumental.

Grade: A