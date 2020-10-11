Of all the things you can question about the Seahawks, what you can’t is their ability to just somehow find a way.

This felt like the annual dreary home loss on a wet field that inevitably would come back to haunt them somehow.

But give these Seahawks just an inch, or even less, and they find a way to take a mile.

And while many are sure to question Mike Zimmer’s decision not to kick a field goal and at least assure that the worst his team would likely get out of regulation is a tie, that opening was all Seattle needed to pull off yet another hard-to-believe comeback.

And now Seattle heads happily into the bye at 5-0 for the first time in team history.

And if a skeptic will note they also are 21 seconds away from maybe being 2-3, an NFL axiom is that your record is what you are.

Onto the grades:

Quarterback

OK, so one really bad pass by Russell Wilson on the interception that looked like it would doom the Seahawks for good, and there were a few other un-Wilson-like moments.

But, boy, that comeback. Two perfect fourth-down passes were enough to undo a night of misery.

Grade: A-

Running back

Chris Carson had a really rugged 29-yard touchdown in which he plowed through perennial Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith that turned into a thing of beauty and six more catches. The Seahawks need to get Carlos Hyde back, though.

Grade: B

Receiver

For much of the night there wasn’t much.

But when there had to be, there was everything, as DK Metcalf ended up with another big night, six catches for 97 yards and the two fourth-down receptions on the final drive, including the touchdown to win it.

Tyler Lockett also was held in check much of the night but came up big on the last drive.

This felt like a night, though, when Seattle saw it has needs for a third receiver.

David Moore had his hands on what would have been a spectacular touchdown catch late in the third quarter. He’s made a few of those already this year, though, so it’s hard to expect him to make them all.

Grade: B+

Tight end

It’s hard not to really have all the feelings as Will Dissly got his first touchdown since tearing his Achilles last season at Cleveland, which occurred almost exactly a year ago on Oct. 13.

Greg Olsen also had a few big catches.

Grade: B

Offensive line

The Seahawks’ offensive line really struggled early, like just about everyone on offense did.

But when Wilson really had to have time at the end, he got it.

Grade: B-

Defensive line

Well, another position where the grade gets a lot better based on the victory.

L.J. Collier had his first career sack in the first half in turning in what felt like the best game of his career. Damontre Moore forced the fumble that led to Seattle’s second touchdown. Jonathan Bullard, signed off Arizona’s practice squad this week, saw some regular action throughout.

But there were some big mistakes, too, such as a neutral-zone infraction by Benson Mayowa that gave Minnesota first down on a third-and-three early in the fourth quarter to the Seattle 30, after the Seahawks had called time out. Later in the drive, the Seahawks got pushed back for a third-and-one conversion by Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins.

But Mayowa was a big part of the fourth-down stop, so…

Grade: B-

Linebacker

Cody Barton again started at weakside linebacker with Jordyn Brooks again out, with K.J. Wright moving to strongside in the base defense. Wright again typically stayed on the field in the nickel at WLB and came up with a big interception in the third quarter.

And then Bobby Wagner helped with the fourth-down stop that meant everything.

Grade: B

Secondary

The Seahawks again had too many lapses in coverage, especially in man situations.

Particularly struggling was Tre Flowers, who had to play part of two series in the second half when Quinton Dunbar left for a time for the locker room to have an injury checked out.

Ryan Neal, again getting the start at safety in place of the injured Jamal Adams, missed on a tackle for a loss in the fourth quarter.

Grade: C

Special teams

The Seahawks had perfect execution in the first quarter when Michael Dickson’s punt from the Vikings’ 37 was downed at the 2 by Linden Stephens.

Seattle again got great coverage, most notably a rocking hit by Moore on a kickoff return following the touchdown that put Seattle ahead 21-13 of Ameer Abdullah.

And late in the third quarter, Ugo Amadi downed a Dickson punt at the 3 after Seattle had been stopped, leading 21-19.

Stopping the two-point play also was monumental.

Grade: A