Maybe the Seahawks just need to keep playing the San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday’s 30-23 win over the 49ers at Lumen Field marks Seattle’s 16th win in its last 19 regular-season games against San Francisco dating to 2012 and it makes Seattle 30-17 all-time against the 49ers, which includes a 2-5 start to the series.

And while Seattle has won only five of its last 13 games dating to last season, three of those wins have come against the 49ers, in three different states (Seattle beat San Francisco in the regular season finale last year in Glendale, Arizona).

Alas, the schedule doesn’t quite work that way.

On to some grades.

Quarterback

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll predicted a bounce-back for Russell Wilson this week, noting it was eight weeks from his surgery. He proved prescient on that as Wilson had his best game since his return in hitting 30 of 37 passes for 231 yards, two TDs and an interception that wasn’t his fault. Turn the ill-fated Gerald Everett interception into the touchdown it should have been and Wilson would have had a passer rating of 120.27. Instead it was 99.4. Wilson did miss a throw to DK Metcalf for a potential TD in the first half. But otherwise, this was pretty close to the Wilson we usually see, which seems to strongly indicate that his finger and the layoff may have been more to blame for the issues the last three weeks than a lot of the other theories being popularly floated.

Grade: A-minus

Running back

The Seahawks gave the start to Adrian Peterson. And the 36-year-old gave the running game a little spark in the first half with a tough 4-yard gain to pick up a third-and-3 on the drive in which he scored from 1 yard out. Peterson finished with 16 yards on 11 carries, a line that obviously doesn’t stand out, but that somewhat underrates his contribution.

But it was the oft-maligned Rashaad Penny who carried the weight in the second half with 24 yards on eight carries.

And Travis Homer had his best day with the 73-yard run on the fake punt and the 3-yard gain on the late fourth down that appeared to have sealed the win.

Grade: B

Receiver

Seattle made it a point to get the ball to Metcalf early throwing it to him on a screen on the first play, and then on a fade route on third down on the second series, which went incomplete. He had his best day in more than a month with 60 yards on five completions on eight targets.

Tyler Lockett also had a steady day with seven receptions on eight targets for 68 yards and the marvelous circus catch for the winning TD.

And rookie Dee Eskridge made his biggest impact of his rookie season with three catches for 35 yards, including his first career touchdown.

Grade: A

Tight end

Not a good day here as Everett lost a fumble that led to a San Francisco touchdown in the first quarter and bobbled away a potential touchdown in the third quarter. He lost another fumble late in the fourth quarter at the San Francisco 2.

And Will Dissly had a critical holding call on the first play following Bobby Wagner’s pick in the first quarter that moved Seattle back and spoiled a promising early opportunity for the Seahawks.

Grade: F

Offensive line

The Seahawks had their issues with San Francisco’s pass rush, especially early, and the 49ers finished with four sacks and eight quarterback hits.

But the line played steadier as the game wore on, despite having to go with two rookies, Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe, down the stretch due to injuries.

Kyle Fuller, filling in for Damien Lewis at left guard, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and was replaced by undrafted rookie free agent Curhan, who gave up a sack to Arik Armstead that killed a series late in the first quarter and another in the second half.

And Forysthe stepped in when Brandon Shell left in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.

But the line hung in there to help power the offense to 20 first downs in the final three quarters.

Grade: B-minus

Defensive line

The line again did a stellar job containing the up-the-middle running game, twice stopping the 49ers on third-and-1 plays, as the 49ers had just 71 yards on 25 carries overall, one of the biggest keys to the game (though the loss of Deebo Samuel for the 49ers undoubtedly played a factor).

Advertising

The pass rush wasn’t much and as often stated needs to be more — the Seahawks had just three quarterback hits. But Carlos Dunlap gave Seattle one of the biggest plays of the game with his sack for a safety and then turned in the biggest with his batted pass on San Francisco’s final play.

Grade: B

Linebacker

Give Bobby Wagner (nine tackles) and Jordyn Brooks (11) lots of credit for the run defense effort, as well. And Wagner got his first interception of the season in the first quarter and one of three Seattle turnovers on the day. But the middle of the field was way too wide open at times for 49ers receivers, and Seattle was fortunate that Jimmy Garoppolo was off target as often as he was, continually sailing passes over receivers’ heads.

Grade: B

Secondary

Like with the linebackers’ pass coverage, the secondary benefitted from Garoppolo’s issues. But Quandre Diggs played another stellar game in the back end, smartly in position for one of Garoppolo’s sailed throws for an interception in the third quarter — he now has four for the season.

He also had to take over even more of a leadership role in the secondary after the loss of Jamal Adams due to a shoulder injury in the second quarter. Ryan Neal filled in admirably for Adams the rest of the way but Seattle may need even more out of Diggs moving forward if Adams is sidelined for too long.

And sure, Sidney Jones may have gotten away with pass interference in the end zone on the third down play on the final series. But at that point, it’s worth the risk of playing physically and making sure the touchdown isn’t scored at the possible cost of a penalty that would only have moved the ball two yards closer.

Grade: B-minus

Special teams

A standout day here with Homer’s fake punt for the TD and then Nick Bellore’s force of a fumble on the opening kickoff the second half that Homer recovered.

Bellore admitted wanting to atone himself for the penalty on the onside kick against Washington, and that he did — he also helped lead the blocking for Homer on the fake punt

If there was anything to question it was the decision to have Jason Myers try a 56-yard field goal into the often trickier open end zone in the first quarter. Playing field position there might have been the smarter move as the miss gave the 49ers the ball at the 46 and they quickly moved for a TD to go ahead 14-7.

Coverage was also stout throughout, notably when Brandon Aiyuk picked up a bouncing punt in the fourth quarter and was tackled by John Reid and D.J. Reed at the 8, one of Michael Dickson’s two punts downed inside the 20. He had four on the day.

Grade: A