MINNEAPOLIS — So much for hoping a hard week of telling the truth would solve all the problems that arose in last week’s loss to Tennessee.

While blowing a 15-point lead at home was bad, this almost felt worse as Seattle was dominated in almost every way in the final three quarters of a 30-17 defeat to an 0-2 Vikings team. The defense allowed 453 yards and the offense was held scoreless the final 39 minutes.

Now Seattle is 1-2 and faces what already feel like must-win games the next two weeks at San Francisco and at home against the Rams.

On to some grades.

Quarterback

Russell Wilson was almost flawless early — he was 15 of 19 for 218 yards and one touchdown in the first half.

But one of his few misfires came when Seattle really couldn’t afford it, on a third-and-7 play in the fourth quarter. Wilson threw too high for Freddie Swain as former Seahawk Sheldon Richardson bore down on him.

Wilson is not Seattle’s problem, but Sunday he seemed to get caught up in the defensive carnage as the game wore on.

Grade: B-minus

Running back

Early on, this was the best Chris Carson has looked this season as he had 70 yards early in the second quarter, including a 30-yard touchdown.

But the running game was ineffective in the second half and Carson finished with just 80 on 12 carries.

Alex Collins got some snaps as well but nothing seemed to matter much the way the Vikings moved at will.

Grade: B

Receivers

DK Metcalf indeed had a bounce-back game after a week of talk about his relatively muted start to the season. Metcalf’s early play was one of the day’s only highlights as he had three catches and a TD on the first possession and finished with six for 107.

But as tends to happen when one receiver has a big day the rest don’t get involved as much. So it was that Tyler Lockett was held to three receptions for 16 yards — and he at least did not suffer a significant injury when he left the game in the fourth quarter, later returning.

Grade: B

Tight ends

Seattle got the tight ends more involved this week after they were held to just one catch for 3 yards against Tennessee.

Gerald Everett had five receptions for 54 yards and Will Dissly had a 39-yard reception in the second quarter.

Grade: B-minus

Offensive line

Like the rest of the offense, the line seemed to tire out after the fast start as Wilson was sacked twice in the second half and the running game did nothing.

As expected, Jamarco Jones got the start at right tackle for the injured Brandon Shell.

But undrafted rookie free agent Jake Curhan also got some snaps at right tackle with Jones dealing with what the team termed an upset stomach.

Grade: C

Defensive line

Seattle did not have a QB hit from a linemen in the first half as Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns and for the second straight game got worn down by an opponent’s running game in the second half.

And that’s with the Vikings playing without leading rusher Dalvin Cook, whose 192 yards were fourth in the NFL heading into the weekend (Cook was out with an ankle injury).

His replacement, Alexander Mattison, had a career day with 112 yards.

Alton Robinson got the start at one end spot as the Seahawks again opened with five defensive linemen.

Al Woods, continuing his strong play, drew a holding penalty from Minnesota center Garrett Bradbury in the second quarter. But there wasn’t much to like overall.

Grade: D

Linebackers

Seattle avoided what looked like bad injury news when Jordyn Brooks was carted off in the second half. The team later said he was suffering from cramps and could return.

Brooks had seven tackles before he was injured though he was beaten on the first touchdown to tight end Tyler Conklin.

Cody Barton was on the field again for a few snaps in place of Brooks, apparently just as part of a rotation.

Bobby Wagner had 11 tackles and a QB hit, but nothing seemed to make much of an impact.

Grade: C

Secondary

All you need to know is that in 38 Cousins pass attempts, the Seahawks did not have a single pass defense.

Seattle again went with Tre Flowers as the starter at right cornerback. Cousins picked on him early with two easy completions to Justin Jefferson on the first drive setting the stage for the carnage to come.

D.J. Reed wasn’t much better, beaten for two touchdowns in the first half as the Vikings gained control.

Ugo Amadi got the start again at nickelback with Marquise Blair inactive.

Amadi was called for a hold in the second quarter that negated a third-down sack by Rasheem Green. Amadi held K.J. Osborn at the line.

Jamal Adams made a team-high 12 tackles. But his blitzes were again ineffective as he had no QB hits, and in a play Carroll won’t like, at one point in the second quarter, he simply threw his shoulder at Mattison on a screen pass. Mattison was barely knocked off stride as he continued on his way to a 23-yard gain that keyed a Minnesota TD drive.

Grade: D-minus

Special teams

Jason Myers extended franchise record to 37 straight field goals as he hit from 53 to make it 10-7 with 27 seconds left in first quarter. But he missed from 44 in the second quarter — his first since 2019. Instead of a 20-14 Seattle lead, the Vikings took over at their own 34 on the miss and drove for a TD that put them ahead at halftime.

Grade: C