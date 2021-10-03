SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Kill the obits on the Seahawks’ 2021 season.

One thing coach Pete Carroll has always said is a point of pride is that the Seahawks are hard to beat.

That doesn’t mean they always play well, simply that you’d better play well if you are going to beat them.

The 49ers racked up lots of yards early in this one but didn’t convert them into points.

And when the 49ers further opened the door with a flurry of mistakes, Seattle finally pushed through it for a win as important as any may be this season.

On to some early grades:

Quarterback

The Seahawks not only had the better QB on the field throughout, but also the one who didn’t make mistakes.

And in the third quarter, Russell Wilson made two plays that set him apart from most of the rest of the league — a scramble for a touchdown that put Seattle ahead and a Houdini act for a TD pass to Freddie Swain that made it 21-7.

Wilson wasn’t perfect — he underthrew DK Metcalf on a deep pass down the sideline in the third quarter that Metcalf dropped under tight coverage.

But he again Sunday was as big a reason as anything that Seattle won.

Grade: A.

Running back

Seattle tried to establish starter Chris Carson early.

But it was reserve Alex Collins who was the star, continuing a career revival by sparking the offense once he got some regular playing time in the second quarter.

Collins accounted for Seattle’s first first down of the game on a 28-yard swing pass that he broke into the open late in the second quarter, then had the clinching TD on a 14-yarder through traffic in the fourth quarter. He finished with a team-high 44 yards on 10 carries,

Grade: B-plus.

Wide receiver

Tyler Lockett (hip) and DK Metcalf (knee) started despite being on the injury report at the end of the week (with Lockett listed as questionable).

But neither seemed overly hindered.

Lockett had just 24 yards receiving but drew a pass-interference penalty in the fourth quarter that led to a touchdown.

Metcalf looked just fine when he had two receptions that sparked Seattle’s first scoring drive in the second quarter which he scored on a 12-yard pass.

Metcalf, though, still needs to do a better job hanging on to some catchable passes.

And Freddie Swain continues to emerge as a viable third option with 20 receptions on three catches including the 13-yard scoring pass from Wilson in the third quarter.

Grade: B-plus.

Tight end

Gerald Everett remained on the reserve COVID-19 list, meaning Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry were the backups to Will Dissly.

Dissly caught two passes for five yards, and Parkinson didn’t get a target in what was the most significant action he has seen — he got 51 snaps last year and missed the first three games of the season.

Grade: C.

Offensive line

It was ugly early, as Wilson was sacked three times on third downs in the first half.

Advertising

But from there the line adjusted, and the 49ers didn’t record another sack. The running game also got going.

Jamarco Jones, who started the last two games at right tackle, has been dealing with an illness and was inactive. That opened the door for veteran Cedric Ogbuehi to start.

Ogbuehi got beat for a sack by Dee Ford to end Seattle’s second series of the game. And Duane Brown was beat by Nick Bosa for a sack to end Seattle’s third series.

But the game turned once the Seahawks figured out the 49ers’ blitzes.

Grade: B.

Defensive line

Seattle again started with a five-man defensive line — Alton Robinson, Kerry Hyder, Poona Ford, Al Woods and Rasheem Green.

The 49ers had some success running early, but that diminished as the game wore on.

And once the Seahawks got the lead they began to tee off. Woods had two quarterback hits, and Darrell Taylor added a sack in the fourth quarter, his third of the season.

Hyder made a nice play to snuff San Francisco’s last chance, a fourth-and-two fly sweep by Deebo Samuel that went for just one yard.

Grade: B.

Linebacker

Bobby Wagner led the way with 10 tackles. And as he’d promised during the week, the Seahawks played screen passes better. The Seahawks also made 49ers tight end George Kittle relatively irrelevant, as he had just four catches for 40 yards on 11 targets.

Jordyn Brooks had a sack on the first play of the second quarter that helped derail a 49ers drive and led to a missed San Francisco field-goal attempt.

Grade: B.

Secondary

After three games of struggles, the Seahawks indeed shook things up on the secondary, with Sidney Jones getting his first start on the left side and D.J. Reed moving from the left side to the side. Tre Flowers headed to the bench.

Evidence of better play in the secondary: The Seahawks had four pass defenses in the first half after having just five in the first three games, and they recorded their first interception of the season, by Quandre Diggs in the first quarter.

Advertising

Still, there were issues — Jones appeared to blow the coverage on a 76-yard TD to Deebo Samuel in the third quarter (it appeared he followed the wrong receiver in the zone defense) and was beaten for a TD to Ross Dwelley in the first quarter.

But overall, this was the best performance of the season from the secondary.

Seattle went regularly with a dime defense on third-and-long situations, with Ryan Neal in as a sixth defensive back and Brooks off the field. Neal had a breakup on a pass to kill in the second quarter and four tackles overall.

And Jamal Adams had one of his better games in coverage, breaking hard on passes throughout, almost picking off a pass in the second quarter and finishing with six tackles and a pass breakup.

Grade: B-minus.

Special teams

Seattle had a decided edge here throughout. Michael Dickson averaged 50.6 yards per punt, a key early when the offense was struggling

Seattle caught a break with San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffering a hamstring injury during warm-ups. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky had to kick and missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter.

And there were the two bad plays by San Francisco returner Trenton Cannon that helped turn the game — his misplay of a punt that turned into a touchback instead of Seattle ball at the 1-yard line, and then his fumble on a kickoff that gave the Seahawks the ball at the 14.

Seattle also had solid coverage throughout.

Grade: A.