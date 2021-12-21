So what happens now?

That’s the question that starts far earlier than the Seahawks hoped, as their 20-10 loss to the Rams on Tuesday night assured the team’s first losing season since 2011 and realistically ends hope of a playoff run.

There is a lot to pick apart in the game, including two big penalties that went against Seattle in the fourth quarter.

But the Seahawks were also held to 214 yards, the second-lowest total of the season after the 208 against Green Bay. That just wasn’t going to be good enough to get a win like this on the road.

On to some grades.

Quarterback

Russell Wilson had looked more like his usual self the previous two weeks.

But maybe it was the absence of security blanket Tyler Lockett that had him off his game against the Rams. He was just 17 of 31 for 156 yards and a passer rating of just 55.3, his lowest of the season other than the shutout at Green Bay.

Of most note, a Wilson pass hung up too long on a third-down deep shot to DK Metcalf midway through the fourth quarter that allowed Jalen Ramsey to recover and knock the ball away after also missing Metcalf on a shorter pass in the first half. Metcalf was several times visibly frustrated in a game when the Seahawks really needed the Wilson-to-Metcalf connection to be at its best.

But in a win-or-else game — whether it was not having Lockett or whatever else the reason — Wilson was not at his best.

Grade: D.

Running back

After last week’s breakout performance, Rashaad Penny had a tough night, with 39 yards on 11 carries and leaving briefly to have his back examined. He also had a critical penalty on the final drive for a false start, turning a third-and-one into a third-and-six.

DeeJay Dallas had one of his best games, with 41 yards on eight carries and Seattle’s only touchdown, and Seattle would argue he drew a pass interference on the second-to-last drive.

Grade: B

Receiver

Playing without Lockett for the first time in his career, Metcalf drew a lot of attention from the Rams. He ended up with six receptions on 12 targets, but for just 52 yards and none longer than 12 and at times his frustration was palpable. Metcalf had two catches for 11 yards in the first half as the Seattle offense struggled to get going early.

Rookie Dee Eskridge had no catches on four targets, and he almost hung on to a contested deep pass on third-and-four in the third quarter.

Grade: C

Tight end

Gerald Everett, who didn’t play in the first game against the Rams due to COVID-19, led the Seahawks with 60 yards on four receptions, including the improbable 34-yarder late in the first half to set up a field goal that was Seattle’s longest play of the night.

Grade: C

Offensive line

Wilson was sacked three times. But coverage appeared to play a big role in at least two of them, and the line had some success opening holes, especially on the lone TD drive in the third quarter.

Rookie Jake Curhan, starting his second game at right tackle, played well at times, especially in the run game.

Damien Lewis, who had the unenviable task of often going against Aaron Donald, was twice called for holding against Donald.

Von Miller beat Duane Brown for a sack of Wilson in the second quarter. But the coverage forcing Wilson to hold on to the ball was the bigger factor.

Grade: C-minus

Defensive line

A pretty good day here, especially from Carlos Dunlap, who had a recent two-game stretch in which he played just 11 snaps. He had his best game of the season with three sacks.

Rasheem Green added a sack, and the Seahawks held the Rams to 4.2 yards per carry, which included a 39-yard run by Sony Michel. Otherwise, Michel had 63 yards on 17 carries.

Grade: B

Linebacker

A few breakdowns occurred in pass coverage, but Cooper Kupp is difficult for anyone to guard.

Jordyn Brooks continued to show how much he has improved, especially in pass coverage. It was Brooks with the coverage on Kupp on fourth-and-two at the 32-yard line at the end of the first half, and Brooks who stopped a screen pass for a loss of one in the third quarter.

But Brooks also got beat a few times by Kupp. Brooks finished with a team-high 11 tackles.

Bobby Wagner was stout against the run, had a couple of nice plays in coverage and had seven tackles.

Grade: B

Secondary

A better-than-expected day here considering all the injuries.

The loss of D.J. Reed meant Seattle was essentially going with backups at three of its four spots on the secondary from the group that was thriving at midseason (Jamal Adams and Tre Brown are out for the year with injuries).

Bless Austin got the start at right cornerback, with Sidney Jones on the left side.

Austin got called for two pivotal penalties, including a defensive holding on Kupp on a third down early in the fourth quarter that jump-started the drive in which the Rams took the lead.

Quandre Diggs again was stellar, with an interception in the first half to stop a Rams drive — his team-leading fifth of the season.

Grade: B-minus

Special teams

Seattle gifted the Rams a 3-0 lead on its first possession when Alton Robinson was called for running into punter Johnny Hekker. The Rams then decided to kick a field goal, and Matt Gay connected from 55 yards. The Seahawks also allowed a 32-yard return of the opening kickoff.

But from there it was a pretty good day for the special teams, though Seattle again got little from its return units.

Grade: B