GREEN BAY, Wis. — It may simply have been too much to expect, even of someone seemingly as superhuman as Russell Wilson, to think he could seamlessly return from finger surgery and pick up where he left off.

The Wilson we last saw had a 10-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a passer rating of 125.3, on pace for a career high.

But the Wilson we saw Sunday threw two interceptions and no touchdowns and a handful of other passes that were off target in finishing with a rating of 39.7, fourth worst of his career.

The hope will be that maybe Wilson just needed a game to shake off the rust. The hope will also be that soon, the offense can catch up to the defense — and who would have thought two months ago we’d think that? — and the Seahawks will finally be a compete team.

But at 3-6, there’s very little time left and no margin for error.

On to the grades.

Quarterback

The second-half interceptions were the killer for Wilson and the second one on a pass attempt to Tyler Lockett in the fourth quarter on what was a first-down play at the 43 seemed an unnecessary risk with 8:16 still remaining in the game. Even a field goal there keeps hope alive.

But Wilson just seemed off from the start, appearing tentative early and then just off target too many times throughout.

Wilson did show he still has his legs with 32 yards on six carries. But the Seahawks will need the real Russell back next week or this season will be over by December.

Grade: D

Running back

Alex Collins ran tough when he had his chances — 41 yards on 10 carries. And at times you felt maybe the Seahawks needed to stick with it a little longer. Maybe they would have if they’d had Chris Carson healthy and available.

Rashaad Penny, the team’s first-round pick in 2018, got no carries with Travis Homer getting most of the third-down and two-minute work.

Grade: C-minus

Receiver

Wilson targeted receivers on just five of his 13 attempts in the first half. So, were receivers not open, or was Wilson deferring to shorter, safer passes as he eased back into playing? DK Metcalf seemed frustrated after the game saying “we’ve got to get the ball to our playmakers and let them make plays.” Metcalf also was obviously frustrated during the game, as well, getting thrown out in the final minutes after hitting the face mask of Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas on a night when he caught just three of eight targets his way for 26 yards, a season-low. And Lockett had just two catches for 23 yards and the only other catch by a receiver was a pass behind the line to Dee Eskridge.

Grade: C-minus

Tight end

Seattle favoring a short passing game early — or Wilson simply deciding to favor it early — meant a lot of work for the tight ends. Gerald Everett caught all eight targets his way for 63 yards and Will Dissly caught both of his for 22 yards.

Grade: C

Offensive line

Any time a team is shut out there is lots of blame to go around, and the offensive line shared in it.

Duane Brown had some struggles early, giving up a sack by Whitney Mercilus to end Seattle’s second drive and then departed in the fourth quarter with a groin injury. He was replaced by Jamarco Jones.

Damien Lewis was called for a holding penalty that moved the Seahawks out of field goal range in the final seconds of the first half.

Grade: D

Defensive line

The Seahawks always stress that job one is to contain the run, and the Seahawks did that well early, holding the Packers to just 46 yards on 13 carries.

Rasheem Green came up big on Green Bay’s first drive, drawing a hold that negated an apparent first down run by Rodgers to the 10 and then getting a sack on the next play, which led to a missed Packers field goal.

And Al Woods had another good game, drawing a hold that helped kill Green Bay’s first possession of the second half and playing a key role in Seattle clogging up the run.

But the Seahawks still need a more consistent pass rush.

And Carlos Dunlap’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for throwing a shoe that came off a Packers player in the fourth quarter was obviously a critical mistake.

Grade: B

Linebackers

It was mostly a good day here as Jordyn Brooks had a team-high 12 tackles and among notable plays, stood up Green Bay’s 247-pound running back A.J. Dillon on a third-and-one play on the Packers’ second drive.

Bobby Wagner had eight tackles but couldn’t make one on Dillon on the 3-yard TD that put Green Bay ahead 10-0 in the fourth quarter. Wagner met Dillon at the line but the burley 247-pound second-year running back carried him into the end zone.

Benson Mayowa had some good moments in coverage.

Grade: B

Secondary

Jamal Adams played one of his best games as a Seahawk with 11 tackles as well as his first interception with Seattle and two quarterback hits.

D.J. Reed stumbled on a play that turned into a 41-yard gain, and the Seahawks let Dillon take a short pass for 50 yards late in the game.

But the Seahawks mostly held down the big plays, which has been a key for the Seattle defense of late.

And it felt like rookie Tre Brown held up in what was his biggest test so far.

Ryan Neal again played substantially in a dime package and had a breakup of a long pass to Allen Lazard late in the first quarter on third down but left late in the game to be examined for a concussion.

Grade: B

Special teams

Michael Dickson quietly had another solid game with four of his six punts downed inside the 20, and ripping off a 61-yarder late in the game.

DeeJay Dallas had a 32-yard kickoff return, but Seattle needs to get more out of its punt return game. Freddie Swain fair caught all three of his attempts, and twice seemed to have some room to run.

Grade: B