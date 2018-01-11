Schottenheimer is the son of longtime NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, and currently the Indianapolis Colts' QB coach. He's previously been the offensive coordinator for the Jets and Rams.

Add another name to the potential list of candidates to replace the fired Darrell Bevell as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator — and it’s a long and well-known one, current Indianapolis Colts QB coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer is the son of longtime NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, and according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network will be on Seattle’s short list.

“One coach the Seahawks will want to talk to for their vacant offensive coordinator job: Colts QB coach Brian Schottenheimer,” Rapoport tweeted Thursday. “The former Rams and Jets OC will be among the names in the mix.”

That name might not excite people who remember his Rams’ tenure — he was the OC for St. Louis from 2012-14 when the Rams won seven or fewr games each season and finished 21st or lower in points scored and 23rd or lower in total offense.

But Schottenheimer had a more successful run as OC with the Jets from 2006-11, during which time New York advanced to two AFC conference title games under head coach Rex Ryan, though that tenure ended with what was essentially his firing following the 2011 season.

Schottenheimer has been with the Colts the last two seasons following a one-year stint as the OC at Georgia.

Marty Schottenheimer had a record of 200-126-1 in 21 seasons as an NFL head coach with the Browns, Chiefs, Washington and Chargers.

So add his to the list of other names that have already been mentioned or circulating in the rumor mills.

That list includes:

John DeFilippo, Eagles QB coach

The 39-year-old is regarded as a rising star in coaching circles after helping to groom Carson Wentz into an MVP candidate this season in what was his first year working with the Eagles. DeFilippo also worked with the Raiders from 2012-14, the latter season being the rookie year for Derek Carr. Seattle general manager John Schneider and Oakland GM Reggie McKenzie are close friends and the Seahawks undoubtedly know all about DeFilippo. DeFilippo is also reported to have interviewed for Arizona’s head coaching vacancy. The Seahawks, though, could have to wait a while to approach DeFilippo if the Eagles stay alive in the playoffs.

Marc Trestman, head coach Toronto Argonauts

Trestman just finished his first year as head coach at Toronto, leading the Argonauts to a Grey Cup title. But he also has extensive NFL coaching experience, including as head coach of the Bears in 2013-14 and 12 years as an offensive coordinator with the Ravens, Raiders, Browns, 49ers and Cardinals. He also has some connections with Carroll as each was an assistant with the Vikings in 1985-86 while Trestman was the OC with the 49ers in 1995-96 while Carroll was the DC with the 49ers. Trestman was also the offensive coordinator at North Carolina State in 2005-06, helping recruit Russell Wilson.

Mike Shula, fired Panthers offensive coordinator

Shula, who was fired as offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers this week and was the coach at Alabama from 2003-06. Shula was the OC for the Panthers from 2013-17 during which time QB Cam Newton emerged as the NFL’s MVP in 2015 and the team made it to its second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. He was also Carolina’s QB coach in 2011-12 working the latter season with Newton when Newton was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has no apparent clear ties to Carroll or the Seahawks but his experience working with a mobile quarterback could be seen as an advantage in taking over a Russell Wilson-led offense.

Mike McCoy, fired Broncos offensive coordinator

McCoy, a former head coach of the Chargers, was fired as the offensive coordinator of the Broncos in November. But McCoy, rose to prominence as the offensive coordinator of the Broncos from 2009-12, is highly-regarded for the job he did working with the diverse skill-sets of the likes of Kyle Orton, Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning during his time in Denver as well as with Philip Rivers with San Diego.

Gary Kubiak, former Texans head coach

A former head coach with Houston and Denver who led the Broncos to the Super Bowl 50 title, Kubiak stepped down prior to last season due to health reasons. But a CBSSports.com report in November suggested that Kubiak would be open to returning to a coordinator’s role “if the right opportunity arose.” He is currently working in an advisory role with the Broncos. Reports in the last day, though, have indicated Kubiak will get an expanded role with the Broncos next season and for now is not interested in returning to coaching.