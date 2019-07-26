It was a deal that gave each side what they wanted.

Bobby Wagner wanted to stay with the Seahawks and be the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL.

The Seahawks wanted to do that while still keeping some salary cap flexibility down the road.

The compromise that ended Wagner’s “non-holdout holdout” was finally reached Friday afternoon when Wagner agreed to a three-year extension worth $54 million that keeps him with the Seahawks through the 2022 season.

The $18 million average per year tops the $17 million of C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets. But Seattle didn’t go all the way to five years the way the Jets did with Mosley in a deal that reportedly includes guarantees of $40.2 million.

The deal was first reported by the NFL Network and confirmed to the Times.

The 29-year-old Wagner was entering the final season of a four-year deal signed in 2015 that was worth up to $43 million.

He had been desiring a new contract all offseason and had not taken part in any on-field drills with the Seahawks throughout the team’s offseason program or the first two days of training camp.