The Bobby Wagner non-holdout, holdout reportedly has ended, as the All-Pro linebacker agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract extension with the Seahawks on Friday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The $18 million annual average makes Wagner the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL, topping the C.J. Mosley’s $17 million per year with the Jets.

Source: The #Seahawks and LB Bobby Wagner have agreed to terms on a 3-year, $54M extension. Locked in. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2019

The leader of the #Seahawks defense, who showed up for his teammates at camp, wanted to be the highest paid inside LB. And he is at $18M per year. Big time payday. https://t.co/PYGixjxVfi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2019

Rapoport also reported that the extension includes $40.2 million guaranteed.

Wagner, 29, is a five-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro defensive player for Seattle. He’s entering his eight year in the NFL.

