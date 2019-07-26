The Bobby Wagner non-holdout, holdout reportedly has ended, as the All-Pro linebacker agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract extension with the Seahawks on Friday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The $18 million annual average makes Wagner the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL, topping the C.J. Mosley’s $17 million per year with the Jets.
Rapoport also reported that the extension includes $40.2 million guaranteed.
Wagner, 29, is a five-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro defensive player for Seattle. He’s entering his eight year in the NFL.
