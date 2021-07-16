In a statement released Friday shortly after he received five misdemeanor charges relating to an incident Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, former Seahawk Richard Sherman said he is “deeply remorseful’’ for his actions and noted he has been dealing with recent “personal challenges.’’

“I am deeply remorseful for my actions Tuesday night,’’ Sherman wrote on social media. “I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle. I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time.”

Sherman was charged Friday with driving under the influence, endangering roadway workers, resisting arrest and domestic-violence-related counts of malicious mischief and criminal trespass. He is scheduled to make a court appearance Friday afternoon.

Sherman played for the Seahawks from 2011-17 and was a founding member of the team’s famed “Legion of Boom” secondary. He was released in 2018 and eventually signed with the 49ers, for whom he played the last three seasons.

Sherman, 33, had not signed with a team for 2021 at the time of the incident this week and remains a free agent.