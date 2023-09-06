RENTON — There was a time when being the defensive coordinator for a Pete Carroll Seahawks team was a ticket to becoming a head coach.

Gus Bradley used helping get the Legion of Boom era off the ground to getting the Jacksonville job following the 2012 season. His successor, Dan Quinn, parlayed guiding the defenses for two straight Super Bowl teams to become Atlanta’s head coach following the 2014 season.

But being Seattle’s defensive coordinator has been a more fraught exercise since.

Kris Richard succeeded Quinn and had the tough luck to oversee the demise of the LOB. He lasted three seasons before being fired following a 9-7 record in 2017 — the first time Carroll had fired a defensive coordinator during any of his head-coaching stints.

Longtime trusted Carroll assistant Ken Norton Jr. returned to take over for Richard but ultimately suffered the same fate, fired after a 7-10 record in 2021.

That led to the biggest defensive coaching staff overhaul Carroll had ever made heading into the 2022 season, promoting defensive line coach Clint Hurtt to coordinator while also hiring outsiders Sean Desai and Karl Scott to oversee the secondary, entrusting all three to help add elements of the increasingly popular Vic Fangio 3-4 scheme.

The result was the pass defense getting a lot better — improving from 31st in yards allowed to 13th — but the run defense getting a lot worse, dropping from 11th in yards allowed to 30th.

And the upshot was a defense that in the most important stat there is — points allowed — took a bit of a dip, allowing 23.6 points per game compared to 21.5 the year before, dropping to 25th in the NFL from 11th.

After the season, the well-regarded Desai, who came to Seattle after being the defensive coordinator with the Bears, left to become the new defensive coordinator for the Eagles.

That was one of many changes overall as the Seahawks essentially remade the entire interior of their defense, bringing in ends Dre’Mont Jones and Mario Edwards Jr. and tackle Jarran Reed to replace Shelby Harris, Poona Ford and Al Woods, bringing back Bobby Wagner to play middle linebacker and shifting Jordyn Brooks — who played the MLB spot last year — back to weakside. Jones was signed away from Denver with the biggest free agent contract the Seahawks have ever handed to an external free agent, three years at potentially more than $51 million.

Seattle also spent two of its top three picks on defense — cornerback Devon Witherspoon, taken fifth overall, and outside linebacker Derick Hall, taken 37th.

But if Hurtt is feeling any pressure, he isn’t showing it.

When he met the media for the first time in the spring, he said he has zero doubt the defense will improve markedly this year.

“I’m very confident,” he said. “We’re going to be better. We’re going to improve.”

To do that, the run defense obviously must get much better — after allowing 3.8 yards per carry in Norton’s last year in 2021, the Seahawks allowed 4.9 last year, dropping from second in the NFL to 26th.

The personnel changes on the interior are one reason the team is optimistic.

But Hurtt and Carroll have talked of making some changes to the scheme to better fit the personnel they have. The return of Wagner as the play-caller and person most responsible for setting the defensive front might help, too.

Advertising

The Seahawks also hope that Jamal Adams will return in the first month or so of the year and allow them to use more of the three-safety packages they planned to make a major part of their scheme a year ago before Adams was lost for the year in the first half of the first game. They hope that allows Adams to be the kind of playmaker he was in 2020, when he had 9.5 sacks, while also providing a physical presence in the running game.

As safety Quandre Diggs noted, the run defense issues weren’t just the fault of the line.

“I think it’s a mixture of everything,” Diggs said. “Not just corners, not just safeties, not just linebackers, not just D-line — it’s everybody. When I have my opportunities to get them down, I have to get them down. When [cornerback] Riq [Woolen], [cornerback] Mike [Jackson], Spoon [Witherspoon], Jamal and [safety Julian] J-Love, if we all have our opportunities to get them down, we have to get them down. We have to set edges. It’s not a blame of just the D-line, it’s everybody. In the pass game, we weren’t good in the pass game just because of DBs, it was because of the guys up front pressuring the quarterback. It all works hand-in-hand and I think that’s something we’re all working on.”

Indeed, the Seahawks saw an increase in sacks last year from 34 in 2021 to 45 in 2022, which helped with the overall pass defense numbers.

But, oh, that run defense, which was particularly woeful during a five-game stretch during the second half when Seattle allowed 161 yards or more in each game, four of which were losses. The Seahawks saw a 6-3 start to the season devolve to a 9-8 finish and having to hold off the Rams in overtime on the final weekend to land a playoff spot.

Hurtt, though, promises that everything about the defense will be better in his second season as coordinator, including himself.

“Things slow down with the more experience, like being in this role,” Hurtt said. “I know what to expect. The anticipation of certain things and whatnot has been really, really good. Obviously aware of where we need to go with our package and the calls and utilizing the personnel.

“The first year is a whirlwind: You put stuff together, things are taken out, things are added in. Really this offseason was about, ‘OK, what are we going to simplify, execute better?’ … That part has been slowed down. When you first get into it, obviously it was a learning experience for me. There was a lot going on you know first time around. A lot different this year, this offseason, the second offseason.”