Tyler Lockett’s recovery from a leg contusion has gone well and the Seahawks receiver is expected back in Seattle on Wednesday after spending Monday and Tuesday nights at a Stanford University hospital, The Seattle Times has confirmed.

Lockett did not fly back with the team following Monday night’s 27-24 overtime win against the 49ers due to concerns about flying’s impact on swelling in his leg which could increase the risk of suffering compartment syndrome, described as when pressure within the muscles can lead to dangerous levels.

Lockett was expected to fly home via a private jet provided by Seahawks owner Jody Allen, as first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Seahawks have routinely provided a private plane in such instances, including when receiver Ricardo Lockette suffered a neck injury in Dallas in 2015. Allen also provided the use of her plane when the Seahawks traded for Jadeveon Clowney earlier this year and the team needed to get him to its facility in Renton to get a physical completed as quickly as possible to meet a roster deadline.

Coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday that Lockett would spend another night in the hospital but that his recovery appeared to be going well and that he is expected to play when the Seahawks return to action on Nov. 24 at Philadelphia.

No additional damage to Lockett’s leg was found other than the contusion and attendant swelling.

“Our people think he’s going to be fine to play,” Carroll said Tuesday. “He’ll need the rest of this week to make sure everything goes away. He should be fine to play next week.”

Advertising

It remains unclear exactly when Lockett was injured other than that he began noticing soreness as the game wore on. He last played when he returned a kickoff to end regulation. He did not play in overtime and was immediately taken to a hospital.

A Seahawks staffer has stayed with Lockett in the Bay Area throughout the process.

Lockett is tied for the fourth-most catches in the NFL this week with 62, already a career high, good for 793 yards.