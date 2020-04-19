Seahawks receiver David Moore signed his restricted free agent tender Sunday, according to his own Instagram page and a report from NFL media, officially keeping him with the team for another season.

Moore was one of four Seattle players who were restricted free agents who were then given tenders (or, qualifying offers). The other three are tight end Jacob Hollister, defensive lineman Branden Jackson and offensive lineman Joey Hunt.

Getting tendered meant each could accept offer sheets from other teams but that Seattle would then have the right of first refusal and/or the right to get compensation if the player signed with another team.

However, the deadline for restricted free agents to get offer sheets passed on Friday with none of Seattle’s four RFAs having gotten an offer.

That then meant the rights of all four became exclusively Seattle’s for the 2020 season.

However, following that deadline each could either sign the tender or negotiate a new contract with the team.

Moore signed his tender, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. That means Moore has a one-year contract with Seattle for this season worth $2.13 million. However, none of the money is guaranteed, though it also means Moore can become a free agent again after the season.

That salary represents a hefty increase for Moore, who was originally a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017 and made $645,000 in 2019.

Moore caught 17 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns last season — one a 60-yarder against Minnesota that was the longest reception of the year for Seattle.

Moore was one of several players the team tried as its third receiver a year ago, the others being Malik Turner, Josh Gordon and Jaron Brown.

At the moment, of those four only Moore is under contract. Gordon is a free agent but remains indefinitely suspended by the NFL. Brown is a free agent and is unsigned. Turner was an exclusive rights free agent and after being initially tendered the team withdrew the offer last week. It is thought the Seahawks may sign Turner to a separate contract to keep him.

Moore will compete again to be the third receiver after the starting duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf but will have new competition in the form of Phillip Dorsett, a 2015 first-round pick of the Colts who was signed as a free agent last month.

Seattle now has seven receivers under signed contract for 2020 — Lockett, Moore, Metcalf, Dorsett, John Ursua, Cody Thompson and Penny Hart.

Moore’s signing comes as the Seahawks and the other 31 NFL teams can also begin official offseason workouts on Monday, though under modifications made due to the novel coronavirus.

The NFL and the league’s Players Association last week agreed that teams could hold virtual meetings, workouts and non-football educational programs for a three-week period between Monday and May 15.