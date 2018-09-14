Darboh was waived by Seattle Sept. 1 and then failed his physical with the Patriots after being claimed by New England.

The NFL announced Friday that receiver Amara Darboh — a third-round pick by Seattle in 2017 — has reverted to Seattle’s Injured Reserve list with his original contract reinstated.

Darboh was waived by the Seahawks in the cutdown to 53 on Sept. 1. He was then claimed by the New England Patriots on Sept. 2. The Patriots then waived Darboh as injured on Sept. 4 with a failed physical designation.

Darboh then tweeted a photo of himself in a hospital bed with his arm in a sling writing in part “Happy to say surgery went well Now its time to get right for the 2019 season.” He didn’t play in the preseason for Seattle battling both hip and clavicle injuries.

Darboh then went unclaimed on waivers and apparently becoming a free agent.

But the NFL announced Friday that “The previously terminated NFL Player Contract between the Seattle Seahawks and Amara Darboh has been reinstated and the player has been placed on Reserve/Injured.” His date of placement on IR was listed as Sept. 5.

Darboh is entering the second year of his initial four-year rookie contract paying him a total of $3.175 million with a salary this season of $578,000. Being on IR means Darboh gets that salary for this season unless he is released with an injury settlement.

Most likely, the Seahawks will keep Darboh, who had eight receptions as a rookie in 2017 after being taken with the 106th overall pick out of Michigan.