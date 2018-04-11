Reviewing the free agents who visited the Seahawks in the wake of the signing of Dontae Johnson on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s signing of Dontae Johnson by the Seahawks also raised a decent question — how many of the players who visited Seattle during free agency actually signed?

Today marked four weeks since the free agent singing period officially began on March 14, making for a good time for a review.

Johnson was the seventh true unrestricted free agency from another team to sign with the Seahawks (meaning, players whose contracts ran out on March 14) and the eighth free agent overall, including safety Maurice Alexander, who was a so-called “street” free agent since he’d been waived last season.

Johnson was one of 22 that I counted as reported as having visited (a distinction I make simply because it’s possible there was a visit or two that may not have leaked)

So, at the moment, roughly 36 percent of the players who visited actually signed with the Seahawks.

I haven’t really seen anything that easily recaps how other teams have done to know how that compares overall.

One minor comparison I can make is that Seattle brought in nine free agents for visits during the first three weeks last season and only signed two. But Seattle then signed a few others later. And that the free agent period sort of never really ends also makes it hard to make real solid comparisons.

But from doing this a few years now, it feels like 33-50 percent of free agent visits versus signings is probably pretty average.

As for who was reported to have visited and what happened? Here’s the list.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS SIGNED BY SEAHAWKS



DE/LB Barkevious Mingo: The sixth overall pick in the 2013 draft, Mingo signed with Seattle to a two-year contract worth a reported $6.8 million. He is expected to play as an edge rusher and potentially as a strongside linebacker in situational roles. He has nine sacks in five seasons and had two last season with the Colts.

TE Ed Dickson: An eight-year veteran with the Dolphins and Panthers, the former Oregon Duck agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth up to $14 million. According to ESPN, the contract includes $3.6 million guaranteed.

WR Jaron Brown: A former member of the Arizona Cardinals, Brown signed a two-year contract with a base value worth up to $5.5 million according to ESPN.

OL D.J. Fluker: The Seahawks agreed to terms with the 2013 first-round pick and former Charger and Giant on March 20 on a one-year contract worth up to $1.5 milion. Fluker is expected to start out playing at right guard.

DT Tom Johnson: The Seahawks signed the 33-year-old eight-year veteran with the Saints and Vikings to a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million on March 23. According to ESPN, Johnson’s contract has a base value of $2.1 million.

DT Shamar Stephen: A member of the Vikings the last four years, Stephen signed a reported one-year contract with the Seahawks on March 24. ESPN reported the contract to have a base value of $2.1 million.

CB Dontae Johnson: A member of the 49ers the last four years, Johnson signed on Wednesday though terms had yet to be revealed as of Wednesday evening.

(Note: Seattle also signed safety Maurice Alexander but he was not technically an unrestricted free agent since he had been waived last season, making him what the NFL terms a “street” free agent. But I’m including him and a few other “street” free agents who visited in this list anyway. The main reason for that distinction is that “street” free agents do not factor into the formula for compensatory draft picks).

OTHER REPORTED VISITS

RB Jonathan Stewart: Former Timberline High star visited Seattle early in the process but signed with the Giants.

RB DeMarco Murray: Visited the Seahawks on the first day of free agency but remains unsigned.

DE Derrick Shelby: Visited Seattle but then re-signed with Atlanta on March 22.

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins: ASJ visited on the first day of free agency but eventually signed a two-year contract with Jacksonville.

LB Brian Cushing: Released by Houston, the former USC star visited the Seahawks early in the process but has not signed.

DE Benson Mayowa: A member of the 2013 Super Bowl champs, he visited early in the process and remains unsigned.

DE Tank Carradine: The former 49er visited the Seahawks and then signed with the Raiders.

PK Caleb Sturgis: A five-year vet of Miami and the Eagles, he visited the Seahawks the first week but then signed with the Chargers.

WR Markus Wheaton: The former Steeler and Bear visited the Seahawks the first week but remains unsigned.

WR Terrelle Pryor: A former quarterback who competed for the backup job for the Seahawks in training camp in 2014, Pryor visited the Seahawks before then signing with the Jets.

DT Bennie Logan: A former member of the Eagles and Chiefs, he started 12 games at nose tackle for Kansas City in 2017 and visited Seattle early on before signing with Tennessee this week.

DT Quinton Dial: The five-year vet of the 49ers and Packers visited during the first week of free agency and remains unsigned.

CB Kenneth Acker: A starter with the 49ers in 2015 and a backup with the Chiefs the last two seasons, Acker was reported to have visited on March 28 before signing with the Colts this week.

PK Sebastian Janikowski: The 17-year Raider veteran visited this week but as of Wednesday afternoon there was no additional word on his situation.