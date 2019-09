Just how good was Russell Wilson in the Seahawks’ victory over the Steelers? Bob Condotta and Larry Stone join Adam Jude (3:10) to discuss Wilson and the Seahawks’ 2-0 start.

And Mike Vorel (17:35) is back to break down the Huskies’ impressive 52-20 victory over Hawaii — on Hunter Bryant’s big game, Puka Nacua’s first TD reception and more.