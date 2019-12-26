What are realistic expectations for Marshawn Lynch in his return to the Seahawks? Bob Condotta and Adam Jude discuss.

Plus, with the NFC West title on the line, the Seahawks’ Jadeveon Clowney says he will absolutely play Sunday in the regular-season finale vs. 49ers.

And reaction from Mike Vorel on Jacob Eason’s decision to enter the NFL draft. Who’s next in line at QB for the Huskies?