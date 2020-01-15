Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Bob Condotta and Adam Jude break down the Seahawks’ loss to Green Bay, review the 2019 season and take a peek at the top priorities heading into 2020.

What changes might be in store next season?

What are the chances Jadeveon Clowney is back?

