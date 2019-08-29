Adam Jude hosts The Seattle Times 2019 Football Kickoff Event for Times subscribers, featuring a panel of sportswriters for a ‘live’ show to preview the Seahawks, the Huskies and the Cougars.

Seahawks with Bob Condotta (13:45): What’s the latest on the Jadeveon Clowney rumors? Who makes the cut for the new-look wide receiving corps? And should the Seahawks open up the playbook more for Russell Wilson in the passing game?

Huskies with Mike Vorel (30:33): What’s the fallout from Jake Haener’s transfer? What are reasonable expectations for Jacob Eason? And a discussion about Jimmy Lake’s future.

Cougars with Scott Hanson (52:30): How excited should we be to see Mike Leach on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’? And what do we know about new Wazzu QB Anthony Gordon?

Q&A (59:50): Matt Calkins tells a Marshawn Lynch story, Larry Stone defends his decision to draft DK Metcalf No. 1 overall in fantasy football, and more.