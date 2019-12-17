For the eighth time in 10 years under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks are headed back to the playoffs. How did they rebuild the roster after a down year in 2017? Bob Condotta and Adam Jude discuss (3:25).

Plus, reaction to Josh Gordon’s latest suspension: What does it mean for the Seahawks offense?

And Mike Vorel runs through his recruiting superlatives (15:12) ahead of the Huskies’ signing day on Wednesday.