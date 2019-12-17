Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

For the eighth time in 10 years under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks are headed back to the playoffs. How did they rebuild the roster after a down year in 2017? Bob Condotta and Adam Jude discuss (3:25).

Plus, reaction to Josh Gordon’s latest suspension: What does it mean for the Seahawks offense?

And Mike Vorel runs through his recruiting superlatives (15:12) ahead of the Huskies’ signing day on Wednesday.

Adam Jude: ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude covers the Seattle Seahawks for The Seattle Times.

Most Read Sports Stories