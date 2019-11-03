He’s back!!!! Bob Condotta returns to break down the Seahawks’ overtime victory over Tampa Bay. How good was Russell Wilson? How might Josh Gordon fit into the Seahawks offense? And how alarming is the Seahawks’ defense right now?

And Mike Vorel joins Adam Jude to discuss three trends that have helped define the Huskies’ troubling second-half meltdowns in back-to-back losses to Oregon and Utah.