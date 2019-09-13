In this episode of Read Optional, Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta (4:55) is back to preview Seahawks-Steelers and chat DK Metcalf, the secondary’s struggles and more.

Hear from Russell Wilson (27:00) as he assess Metcalf’s “monster” debut in the Seahawks’ victory over the Bengals.

And UW beat writer Mike Vorel (29:02) discusses a burning question within Husky Nation this week: Should the Huskies’ young receivers — Puka Nacua, Austin Osborne, Marquis Spiker — be getting more looks for UW’s inconsistent offense?