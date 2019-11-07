Josh Gordon, the Seahawks’ new wide receiver, took part in his first practices in Seattle on Thursday. Will he play Monday night vs. the 49ers? And how might he fit in with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense? Bob Condotta joins Adam Jude to break it down.

Mike Vorel helps preview the UW-Oregon State game on Friday night in Corvallis. Can the Huskies bounce back after back-to-back losses?

And Ryan Divish returns with the Montana Minute: Do you take the Huskies as a 10-point favorite?